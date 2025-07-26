Missouri's Quaint Resort Less Than Two Hours From St. Louis Offers Raft Thrills, River Floats, And Fishing
Less than a two-hour drive from St. Louis, Huzzah Valley Resort is an adventure seeker's dream. This quaint resort is an underrated spot for a plethora of outdoor thrills in Missouri. Located on the Courtois, Huzzah, and Meramec Rivers, it offers activities such as canoeing, kayaking, river rafting, and tubing. Those who love fishing can also take advantage of that river access.
This serene wilderness resort has history dating back to 1979, and you can find it in the town of Steelville. While Huzzah Valley provides visitors with lots of river fun, it's also committed to protecting nearby environments, which adds to its appeal.
Those interested in going rafting, tubing, canoeing, and kayaking will have to pay for each activity. Prices vary depending on the type of booking you select. Additionally, peak season pricing runs between June and August. During these months, regular one-day canoe bookings cost about $3 extra per person, while 10-person rafting trip rates increase by $20.
Book your stay at Huzzah Valley Resort in Missouri
At Huzzah Valley Resort, you have multiple options as far as lodging goes. Travelers who want to RV camp here can choose between a quiet family area or the designated loud area geared toward lively groups. If you do camp here, make sure to pack all the items you'll need for a quick and easy camping retreat.
The resort also has cabin- and home-style units for those who prefer to stay indoors. Keep in mind that anyone staying in a basic unit must bring their own supplies, including cooking utensils, linens, towels, and pillows. If you'd rather not pack all that gear, reserve one of the fully-equipped units instead.
You can make reservations by phone or online via Huzzah Valley Resort's website. Summer is peak season here, and the busiest times will be weekends between late June and July. With this in mind, you should definitely make reservations long before you plan to visit, particularly if you want to go during peak times.