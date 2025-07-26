Missouri's Quaint Resort Less Than Two Hours From St. Louis Offers Raft Thrills, River Floats, And Fishing

Less than a two-hour drive from St. Louis, Huzzah Valley Resort is an adventure seeker's dream. This quaint resort is an underrated spot for a plethora of outdoor thrills in Missouri. Located on the Courtois, Huzzah, and Meramec Rivers, it offers activities such as canoeing, kayaking, river rafting, and tubing. Those who love fishing can also take advantage of that river access.

This serene wilderness resort has history dating back to 1979, and you can find it in the town of Steelville. While Huzzah Valley provides visitors with lots of river fun, it's also committed to protecting nearby environments, which adds to its appeal.

Those interested in going rafting, tubing, canoeing, and kayaking will have to pay for each activity. Prices vary depending on the type of booking you select. Additionally, peak season pricing runs between June and August. During these months, regular one-day canoe bookings cost about $3 extra per person, while 10-person rafting trip rates increase by $20.