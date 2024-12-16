The World's 'Canoe Capital' Is An Underrated Missouri City Offering A Plethora Of Outdoor Thrills

For centuries, canoes were crucial to Missouri. The Osage traded along the banks of the state's mighty river in boats of cedar and spruce, traversing Mesoamerica through the vast network of waterways that carve apart the country. In the center of the Ozark National Scenic Riverways, the protected pellucid, spring-fed rivers of southern Missouri, sits the town of Eminence. As reliant as their predecessors on the waterways, the town today uses their abundant natural resource for recreation. It's an ideal destination for travelers looking for scenic outdoor fun and activities on the river top.

Less than a 3-hour drive from St Louis and its well-connected airport, accessing Eminence is straightforward. Despite being home to little more than 500 residents, the tiny town's position on the picturesque waterfront means that it offers several accommodation options for travelers. While it might not have the flash of "America's Premier Wilderness Resort," the scenic Missouri spot on a serene lake in the Ozark Mountains, you can book a cozy bed and breakfast or reserve a waterfront campsite for immediate access to the riverways and its prime early morning fishing.