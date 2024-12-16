The World's 'Canoe Capital' Is An Underrated Missouri City Offering A Plethora Of Outdoor Thrills
For centuries, canoes were crucial to Missouri. The Osage traded along the banks of the state's mighty river in boats of cedar and spruce, traversing Mesoamerica through the vast network of waterways that carve apart the country. In the center of the Ozark National Scenic Riverways, the protected pellucid, spring-fed rivers of southern Missouri, sits the town of Eminence. As reliant as their predecessors on the waterways, the town today uses their abundant natural resource for recreation. It's an ideal destination for travelers looking for scenic outdoor fun and activities on the river top.
Less than a 3-hour drive from St Louis and its well-connected airport, accessing Eminence is straightforward. Despite being home to little more than 500 residents, the tiny town's position on the picturesque waterfront means that it offers several accommodation options for travelers. While it might not have the flash of "America's Premier Wilderness Resort," the scenic Missouri spot on a serene lake in the Ozark Mountains, you can book a cozy bed and breakfast or reserve a waterfront campsite for immediate access to the riverways and its prime early morning fishing.
Explore Missouri's waterways on an outdoor excursion in Eminence
The "canoe capital of the world," Eminence is proud of its place on Missouri's sprawling network of Ozark waterways. Across the state's network of state parks conserving canyons, cliffs, creeks, and waterfalls, water is integral to the survival of their thick forests and verdant mountains. Thus, the best way for travelers to experience Eminence is to lean into the local passion. Rent a canoe or book a guided canoe tour traveling over the translucent Current River. Alternatively, leave the work to the river itself and rent an inflatable float for simpler cruising.
If you'd prefer to work your legs than your arms, the twisting riverways are accompanied by hiking trails weaving through the forests. Take on a portion of the Ozark Trail, 430 miles of largely linked trails that guide travelers through the vast Missouri Ozarks, or embark on the easy 1.2-mile Lick Log Hollow Trail. Mountain biking on the Ozark Trail and horseback riding out of Coldwater Ranch are also popular pastimes for tourists in the small town.
Experience the wildlife of southern Missouri in Eminence
Rainbow trout and smallmouth bass thrash just beneath the surface of Eminence's waterways, their plentiful populations responsible for feeding centuries of river dwellers in southern Missouri. Fishing is very popular amongst the locals, with activities like fly fishing workshops bringing attention and visitors to the quiet town. Cast your rod out into the Ozark National Scenic Riverways, ensuring you're carrying a valid Missouri fishing permit and a trout permit. All trout you catch under 15-inches need to be released back into the river, and there is a daily limit of three fish per person. Hunting for deer and turkey is also a common local pastime and licensed visitors can join the parties out searching for game.
If you're disinclined to kill the animals you came to admire, opt instead for the birdwatching option. The Ozarks' parks rank among the best birdwatching destinations the U.S. has to offer, with the Ozark National Scenic Riverways claiming at least 50 nesting inhabitants. Crack out your binoculars and try to get a glimpse of the endangered swainson's warbler, or the bald eagles roosting above the riverbanks.