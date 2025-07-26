One Rental Car Company's Controversial New AI Tool Could Drive Up Your Costs

The next time you return a rental car, a harmless ding might suddenly come with a hefty price tag. Hertz, a rental car company, teamed up with tech company UVeye to make lives harder for renters. UVeye is an Israeli company that originally designed scanners that could detect bombs on cars, but it now produces AI-assisted computer scanners that take thousands of photos of cars to detect irregularities. Hertz began introducing damage scanners at its airport locations in April 2025.

While you can use AI to plan the road trip of your dreams, it should come as no surprise that companies are using AI to find new ways to make consumers' lives worse. UVeye's artificial intelligence-aided damage scanner looks at every inch of your vehicle and immediately flags even microscopic scrapes. While the company is touting this as an improvement to its service, in reality it means surprise bills that puzzle customers. One driver in Atlanta received a $440 bill for a tiny scuff on a wheel, including repair, processing, and administrative fees. Others reported similar incidents, like $195 fees for barely visible dents.

That's riled up many customers — especially when the dispute process is almost entirely automated, with zero live customer service intervention. With instant billing and short "pay-now" discount windows, Hertz's customers feel pressured to pay before contesting. It's no wonder customers are upset. The company behind this tool claims it speeds up inspections and boosts accuracy, but critics see it as a thinly veiled way to exploit customers while driving up rental costs for everyday travelers.