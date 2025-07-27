Tucked Between Berlin And Prague Is Germany's Fairytale Village Full Of Mountaintop Castles And Forest Trails
Oybin is a hidden gem in Saxony's Zittau Mountains that feels like stepping into a fairytale. This German town is lined with forest paths, medieval mountaintop castles, and unique rock formations. Its charm lies not only in the landscape but also in the village's warm hospitality. If you're traveling between Germany and the Czech Republic's picturesque castle towns, Oybin is worth the detour, located about 190 miles from Berlin and 80 miles from Prague (a once-in-a-lifetime destination not to be missed).
One of the main attractions at Oybin is the castle and monastery ruins that have been reclaimed by nature. Built in the 14th century by order of Emperor Charles IV, these structures were eventually abandoned and have since fallen victim to the passing of time. The village's forests now envelop these structures, adding to the village's overall storybook-like charm.
Reaching Oybin takes a bit of planning if you don't rent a car. Whether you come from Prague or Berlin, you'll need to take a series of buses or trains to get to Zittau, where you can catch a bus to Kurort Oybin. The journey can take between four and six hours in total. Alternatively, the closest German airport to Oybin is in Dresden, about 90 minutes away, while Prague's Vaclav Havel Airport is a good option, almost two hours away.
Exploring Oybin's fairytale-like castles and landscapes
Oybin is all about its rich history and lush nature crossed by several scenic hiking trails. The routes range from challenging to beginner-friendly. AllTrails has a very nice list of Oybin's hikes, with some taking you to the Kelchstein — a unique and otherworldly sandstone rock formation amidst the forest. Other trails will guide you around the beautiful Zittau Mountains, offering some very stunning views of the German landscape.
Be sure to pay a visit to the Oybin Castle and Monastery, which sit atop a mountain. Both of these remarkable ruins can be visited year-round. These structures have inspired many artists throughout the centuries, including the famous Brothers Grimm and painters like Carl Gustav Carus. Their stone arches, stretching all the way towards the sky and framing the surrounding forest, will surely inspire you, as well.
Another must-see is the Oybin Fairy Tale Plays at the Train Station — miniature wooden exhibits featuring different children's stories, as well as a Nativity setting. The same goes for Oybin's Miniature Museum of Upper Lusatia, which has detailed miniature replicas of a fairytale world. Finally, Oybin's Mountain Church will provide you with more scenic views of the mountains and forests and beautiful examples of Gothic architecture. However, to see the best religious features on the continent, visit the breathtaking city with the most Romanesque churches in Europe, Zamora.
Best places to stay when visiting Oybin
Oybin offers travelers a variety of accommodations, ranging from hotels to guesthouses that will make you feel right at home. Many of these are located in or near picturesque mountains, like the Pension Abendrote. This popular option dates back over 50 years, offering guests comfortable rooms starting at around $60 at the time of this writing. Breakfast is included, and the hotel has its own café and restaurant serving traditional dishes and treats.
Pension Oybin is also located among the village's lush nature, while the Hotel Garni Am Berg Oybin — right next to the train station — offers comfortable rooms overlooking the surrounding rocky mountains for around $90 per night. Another guest house worth looking into is the Restaurant and Pension Forsthaus Hain, with beautiful rooms, a chalet-style restaurant, and natural surroundings.
As for eateries around Oybin, Almanka offers patrons traditional German cuisine. Portions are large and prices are reasonable, according to reviews on Tripadvisor. Kammbaude will also delight visitors with its local dishes while also offering vegetarian options. Another place to taste traditional German cuisine is Kleine Burg, but some reviews on Tripadvisor do warn about the restaurant not accepting card payments and the menus being only in German.