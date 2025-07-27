Tucked Between Berlin And Prague Is Germany's Fairytale Village Full Of Mountaintop Castles And Forest Trails

Oybin is a hidden gem in Saxony's Zittau Mountains that feels like stepping into a fairytale. This German town is lined with forest paths, medieval mountaintop castles, and unique rock formations. Its charm lies not only in the landscape but also in the village's warm hospitality. If you're traveling between Germany and the Czech Republic's picturesque castle towns, Oybin is worth the detour, located about 190 miles from Berlin and 80 miles from Prague (a once-in-a-lifetime destination not to be missed).

One of the main attractions at Oybin is the castle and monastery ruins that have been reclaimed by nature. Built in the 14th century by order of Emperor Charles IV, these structures were eventually abandoned and have since fallen victim to the passing of time. The village's forests now envelop these structures, adding to the village's overall storybook-like charm.

Reaching Oybin takes a bit of planning if you don't rent a car. Whether you come from Prague or Berlin, you'll need to take a series of buses or trains to get to Zittau, where you can catch a bus to Kurort Oybin. The journey can take between four and six hours in total. Alternatively, the closest German airport to Oybin is in Dresden, about 90 minutes away, while Prague's Vaclav Havel Airport is a good option, almost two hours away.