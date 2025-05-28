Nestled In The Czech Republic Lies A Picturesque Town Home To One Of Europe's Most Captivating Castles

The mystical Eastern European gem of Czechia, one of Europe's safest countries, is probably most famous for its romantic capital, Prague. Or perhaps foodies might recognize it as the country that travel expert Rick Steves believes has the best beer in Europe. But a Czech Republic itinerary should include much more than only a stop in the capital city. Amidst the rolling green hillocks and enchanting vineyards of the South Moravia region is Lednice, not far from the border with Austria and Slovakia. Reached in about four hours from Prague by a combination of trains and local buses, Lednice is the perfect place for any traveler wishing to bask in mesmerizing Baroque architecture with a side of fantastic cuisine.

The town's centerpiece is Lednice Castle, just one shining gem in the glittering crown that is the Lednice-Valtice Cultural Landscape, a massive stretch of verdant parkland covering about 55 square miles, dotted with fabulous royal palaces and gardens that have collectively been recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Built by the ruling Lichtenstein family, the site reaches all the way to nearby towns Valtice and Mikulov, and you could spend days adventuring through the opulent apartments and elegant salons, the manicured parterres and garden follies.

The origins of Lednice Castle date to the 12th century, at that time an imposing Gothic fortress. Under the rule of the Lichtenstein princes, the castle was remodeled into the Renaissance style during the 1500s, and transformed again a few centuries later into the Neo-Gothic chateau that stands today. Many of the rooms still contain their original furniture and interior décor, making Lednice Castle an incredibly captivating landmark of Moravian culture. Boasting a fairytale castle with so much to explore, it's time to start packing your bags for a trip to the Czech Republic.