Nestled In The Czech Republic Lies A Picturesque Town Home To One Of Europe's Most Captivating Castles
The mystical Eastern European gem of Czechia, one of Europe's safest countries, is probably most famous for its romantic capital, Prague. Or perhaps foodies might recognize it as the country that travel expert Rick Steves believes has the best beer in Europe. But a Czech Republic itinerary should include much more than only a stop in the capital city. Amidst the rolling green hillocks and enchanting vineyards of the South Moravia region is Lednice, not far from the border with Austria and Slovakia. Reached in about four hours from Prague by a combination of trains and local buses, Lednice is the perfect place for any traveler wishing to bask in mesmerizing Baroque architecture with a side of fantastic cuisine.
The town's centerpiece is Lednice Castle, just one shining gem in the glittering crown that is the Lednice-Valtice Cultural Landscape, a massive stretch of verdant parkland covering about 55 square miles, dotted with fabulous royal palaces and gardens that have collectively been recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Built by the ruling Lichtenstein family, the site reaches all the way to nearby towns Valtice and Mikulov, and you could spend days adventuring through the opulent apartments and elegant salons, the manicured parterres and garden follies.
The origins of Lednice Castle date to the 12th century, at that time an imposing Gothic fortress. Under the rule of the Lichtenstein princes, the castle was remodeled into the Renaissance style during the 1500s, and transformed again a few centuries later into the Neo-Gothic chateau that stands today. Many of the rooms still contain their original furniture and interior décor, making Lednice Castle an incredibly captivating landmark of Moravian culture. Boasting a fairytale castle with so much to explore, it's time to start packing your bags for a trip to the Czech Republic.
Explore the architecture and gardens of Lednice Castle
Exploring the fantastic palace grounds in Lednice will be the highlight of your trip here. The lovingly landscaped gardens and grassy lawns provide a pastoral backdrop to the impressive chateau that rises majestically over the town. A range of different guided tours is on offer, allowing visitors to explore all the different rooms and halls. The basic ticket takes you through the ground floor and includes a peek into the Knight's Hall, with its array of chandeliers and suits of armor, the ladies' bedrooms, and the fabulous library, where a spiral stairway stands out against the rich turquoise walls. From the Knight's Hall, the mullioned windows offer a sweeping view across the grassy lawns and lakes. The Chinese room is also particularly fascinating, decorated with sumptuous floral wallpaper and porcelain vases.
Other tours include a wander through the elegant private apartments of the various Lichtenstein princes and princesses on the upper floors, along with the incredible billiards room, the family hall adorned with impressive portraits, and the Chapel of St. Jacob the Elder, its soaring Gothic arches and spires an iconic feature of the castle's architecture. Tickets for both tours cost roughly $13 at the time of writing, and they run for 45 minutes, so you could easily combine the tours.
Meanwhile, out in the expansive parkland surrounding Lednice Castle, you'll find different trails for leisurely walks and cycling to enjoy some fresh air. You could also join another guided tour through the glassy greenhouses in the garden, or explore the Baroque grottoes, a fascinating artificial cave winding with tunnels through the castle's cellar. There's also the Minaret, a towering Turkish folly facing the castle across the lawn, and tours let you explore the tower's eight rooms decorated with Arabian ornaments.
Other attractions in Lednice
Aside from the fabulous chateau, there are countless other things to do in Lednice, ranging from the wacky to the whimsical. About a 10-minute walk from Lednice Castle is the Museum of Torture, a spooky dungeon-like gallery filled with all kinds of medieval tools for torture. You'll see interrogation chairs covered in metal spikes, a brazen bull, and an array of execution axes, swords, and head-crushing masks. Though not for the faint-hearted, TripAdvisor reviewers recommend the informative experience, saying it's "well worth a visit."
If ancient torture techniques don't float your boat, visit the Lednice Toy Museum instead. Browse the displays of over 1,000 toys dating from the 18th century to the 1990s for a dose of childhood nostalgia and domestic history. From baby dolls and potion sets to toy animals and Barbies from the '60s, you could spend hours here appreciating each piece of memorabilia. What's more, the museum even offers accommodation for guests in cozy apartments furnished with spacious beds, a kitchenette, a dining space, and a small garden.
To explore more of the Lednice-Valtice Cultural Landscape, you could take the local bus for about 20 minutes over to Valtice Castle, which has a more visibly Baroque atmosphere. Guided tours here will also allow you to explore the castle's wealth of rooms. Don't miss the Castle Chapel, beautifully decorated with gilded accents and marble sculptures, or the wine tasting tours in the Castle Cellar, lined with rows of massive oak barrels. Dating to the 15th century, it's one of the country's oldest wine cellars. And if you've got time on your schedule, just an hour away by train is Brno, an underrated foodie city with historic charm. But whatever your plans may be, an adventure in the fairytale landscape of Lednice will be unforgettable.