The Breathtaking City With The Most Romanesque Churches In Europe

About an hour's train ride from Madrid lies a city that seems plucked straight from the pages of a medieval tale. Located in Spain (the best European country for road trips), Zamora offers a breathtaking detour into the past, with ancient walls, cobblestone streets, and sweeping views of the Douro River. But what truly sets it apart is its astonishing collection of over 20 Romanesque churches — more than any other city in Europe.

Some of Zamora's Romanesque treasures include the 11th-century Church of San Pedro, home to a stunning Flemish triptych, and San Claudio de Olivares, which features an agricultural calendar intricately carved into one of its arches. The tower of San Vicente is a masterpiece of medieval craftsmanship, while the Cathedral of Zamora dazzles visitors with its domed ceiling and sculptures of saints in the choir stalls.

But there's more to Zamora than its churches. Wander through the food markets for a taste of the city's renowned Zamorano cheese, cross the medieval stone bridge for breathtaking views, or step into the Castle of Zamora for a journey into northern Spain's battle-stricken past. If you visit during Holy Week, you'll find yourself in the midst of some of the most impassioned celebrations in the country.