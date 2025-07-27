Pennsylvania's Underrated State Park Offers Lakeside Trails And Quiet Cabins For An Unplugged Escape

The eight trails at Tuscarora State Park total just over nine miles, with 4.5 miles of that consisting of the Spirit of Tuscarora Trail. As the park's longest trail, this one is rated by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as "more difficult." This means it's doable for the majority of people, but has some areas that are slightly steeper and more narrow than an "easy" hike.

The trail goes along Tuscarora Lake and Locust Creek, and you'll come across a particularly scenic patch filled with monarch butterflies and wildflowers. While taking in the gorgeous terrain, see if you can spot the Spirit Tree, the trail's namesake. Another hiking option is the Lake View Trail. At 2.3 miles, it's the second-longest trail in the park, but also one of the easiest. Running parallel to Tuscarora Lake, you'll come across creeks and even a hemlock forest. Regardless of the route you choose, though, be sure to keep solo hiking safety tips in mind.

Luckily for non-hikers, the best views at Tuscarora State Park aren't limited solely to the trails. You can also sit back and enjoy a day on the water. Fishing is a year-round activity, with an abundance of trout, catfish, and perch in the lake. In the winter, trout is the main catch. With more than 250 picnic tables located throughout the park, you'll also have no problem finding a place to eat your fresh catch. If that's not enough, less than eight miles from Tuscarora State Park is Locust Lake State Park. Here you'll find an additional 1,772 acres where you can fish and hike.