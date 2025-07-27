Pennsylvania's Underrated State Park Offers Lakeside Trails And Quiet Cabins For An Unplugged Escape
Certain places in Pennsylvania never seem to disappoint. There's the Pocono Mountains with the state's tallest waterfall, and once autumn hits, Pennsylvania has train rides to view the unbelievably vibrant fall foliage. These activities and destinations are pretty well-known among travelers and offer stunning views, but another must-visit in Pennsylvania is Tuscarora State Park in eastern PA. At 1,618 acres, the area is perfect for everything from a family picnic to an adventurous hike. Venture down one of the park's eight trails to locate cottages and yurts for your overnight stays.
Tuscarora State Park, located in Barnesville, officially opened in 1971. It is situated at the bottom of Locust Mountain and is built around Tuscarora Lake. At the 96-acre lake, you'll find an area perfect for boating and kayaking from the spring season through to the fall. In addition to showcasing the beauty of the region, Tuscarora State Park has trails that are easy and suitable for all levels. Reaching Tuscarora State Park is a pretty easy drive if you're coming from northeastern Pennsylvania, and it's just over an hour from Harrisburg's International Airport. Whether you're a solo traveler looking for solitude or a family planning a nature-filled retreat, Tuscarora State Park has much to offer.
Explore hiking trails and outdoor adventures at Tuscarora State Park
The eight trails at Tuscarora State Park total just over nine miles, with 4.5 miles of that consisting of the Spirit of Tuscarora Trail. As the park's longest trail, this one is rated by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as "more difficult." This means it's doable for the majority of people, but has some areas that are slightly steeper and more narrow than an "easy" hike.
The trail goes along Tuscarora Lake and Locust Creek, and you'll come across a particularly scenic patch filled with monarch butterflies and wildflowers. While taking in the gorgeous terrain, see if you can spot the Spirit Tree, the trail's namesake. Another hiking option is the Lake View Trail. At 2.3 miles, it's the second-longest trail in the park, but also one of the easiest. Running parallel to Tuscarora Lake, you'll come across creeks and even a hemlock forest. Regardless of the route you choose, though, be sure to keep solo hiking safety tips in mind.
Luckily for non-hikers, the best views at Tuscarora State Park aren't limited solely to the trails. You can also sit back and enjoy a day on the water. Fishing is a year-round activity, with an abundance of trout, catfish, and perch in the lake. In the winter, trout is the main catch. With more than 250 picnic tables located throughout the park, you'll also have no problem finding a place to eat your fresh catch. If that's not enough, less than eight miles from Tuscarora State Park is Locust Lake State Park. Here you'll find an additional 1,772 acres where you can fish and hike.
Book an overnight stay at Tuscarora State Park
For those who choose to camp out at Tuscarora State Park, you have a few options. Choose between one of six cottages that sleep up to five people each. Each cottage has bunk beds, electrical outlets, heating, porches, and nearby showers and restrooms. The four yurts, which are made of wood and canvas, include the same amenities as the cottages, as well as an electric range, microwave, kitchen table, chairs, and a fridge.
The latter option is ideal for visitors who plan to do a fair amount of cooking. Additionally, all cottages and one of the on-site yurts are ADA-accessible, meaning they are accessible to wheelchair users. The price for lodging at Tuscarora State Park varies depending on the season, length of stay, and number of guests. Reservations can be made as far as 11 months in advance or as early as just three days before arrival. Visitors can book a minimum two-day stay during the non-peak season and a maximum 21-day stay during the busier months. Before booking any of the accommodations,though, keep in mind that the cottages and yurts are only available from April until mid-October.
Tuscarora State Park is indeed a state park, so you'll want to keep a few rules and regulations in mind. Alcohol is not permitted, and only one of the cottages allows pets (excluding guide or service dogs). Visitors are only authorized to start fires if it is on a grill or within one of the fire rings on the property. As far as what to bring for your overnight camping trip, it's pretty much the usual suspects like sleeping necessities — sheets, blankets, and pillows — cookware, utensils, and anything else needed to keep you comfortable and entertained during your time amongst nature.