Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains Boast The State's Tallest Waterfall Promising Picturesque Views
The Pocono Mountains are a shining example of Pennsylvania's natural beauty. Stretching for 2,400 square miles, the numerous lakes, creeks, and hiking trails nestled within the region make it a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts. Many visitors also flock here to see fall foliage and enjoy seasonal festivities in the Poconos. But regardless of the season, one thing remains constant — the Pocono Mountains are home to the tallest waterfall in Pennsylvania.
Raymondskill Falls is a three-tiered waterfall that's almost as tall as Niagara Falls. Though you can't swim or wade in its waters, you'll find multiple viewing platforms overlooking its cascading currents. Getting here is relatively easy, as it's just a few hours from both New York City and Philadelphia. You're also just 30 minutes away from the mesmerizing Bushkill Falls, known as Pennsylvania's Niagara, hidden in the Poconos, so consider making Raymondskill Falls just one of many stops on an epic road trip through the Pennsylvania wilderness.
Raymondskill Falls and the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area
Though it's tucked away in the Pennsylvania mountains, Raymondskill Falls is part of the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area. Within this 70,000-acre park, you'll have access to hiking and biking trails, an expanse of the Delaware River that's ideal for kayaking, and opportunities for camping at both backcountry and developed sites. Before diving into everything else the landscape has to offer, you'll first want to check out the tallest waterfall in the state.
Raymondskill Falls is 4 miles from the small town of Milford. A parking lot is situated near the fall, and the area is accessible by shuttle bus on the weekends and holidays during peak hours. If you plan to take the shuttle, you'll need to park by the Milford Knob Trailhead and the North Contact Station.
Once you're at the trail, you'll get to enjoy two different views of Raymondskill Falls. One overlook is near the bottom, offering a dramatic perspective of its three cascading tiers. The other overlook is higher in elevation and gives you a view of its upper pool. Both are worth exploring, as they offer unique photo opportunities. The trail is a short 0.3 miles, and if time permits, Hackers Falls is just a three-minute drive away — giving you a chance to enjoy two waterfalls in a single afternoon.
Other adventures in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area
After seeing the glorious Raymondskill Falls, you could certainly head down to Philadelphia to explore America's oldest antique district full of high-end stores or visit New York City's Times Square. However, anyone who isn't ready to return to civilization will find dozens of ways to stay busy in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area. If the flowing waters of Raymondskill Falls have you thinking about making waves of your own, you can rent a canoe or kayak.
Many nearby companies are authorized Commercial Use Permit holders, meaning they're certified to operate within the recreation area. To get your rental, try booking with Adventure Sports Inc., Chamberlain Canoes, or the Delaware River Campground. Along with offering your rental, they can help manage all the logistics of your excursion. Many of these vendors even offer multi-day trips if you want a serious adventure out on the water.
A stop by the Delaware Water Gap Park Headquarters is highly recommended to all visitors. Along with rangers who are available to help answer any questions you might have, they can recommend good hiking trails or activities based on the current season. It's also where you can check out updated park maps, ensuring you create a travel route that minimizes your drive time and maximizes your time in nature.