Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains Boast The State's Tallest Waterfall Promising Picturesque Views

Though it's tucked away in the Pennsylvania mountains, Raymondskill Falls is part of the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area. Within this 70,000-acre park, you'll have access to hiking and biking trails, an expanse of the Delaware River that's ideal for kayaking, and opportunities for camping at both backcountry and developed sites. Before diving into everything else the landscape has to offer, you'll first want to check out the tallest waterfall in the state.

Raymondskill Falls is 4 miles from the small town of Milford. A parking lot is situated near the fall, and the area is accessible by shuttle bus on the weekends and holidays during peak hours. If you plan to take the shuttle, you'll need to park by the Milford Knob Trailhead and the North Contact Station.

Once you're at the trail, you'll get to enjoy two different views of Raymondskill Falls. One overlook is near the bottom, offering a dramatic perspective of its three cascading tiers. The other overlook is higher in elevation and gives you a view of its upper pool. Both are worth exploring, as they offer unique photo opportunities. The trail is a short 0.3 miles, and if time permits, Hackers Falls is just a three-minute drive away — giving you a chance to enjoy two waterfalls in a single afternoon.