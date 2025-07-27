One Of Florida's Most Historic Buildings Is A Century-Old Tampa Landmark Hotel Full Of Luxuries

Constructed between 1888 and 1891, the Moorish Revival-style hotel cost $2 million to build and another $500,000 to furnish. Henry B. Plant built the Tampa Bay Hotel, along with a chain of luxurious resorts peppered along the rail line, to lure tourists to Tampa during the Spanish-American war. The hotel stood as a symbol of grandeur.

Situated on 150 acres, its expansive grounds featured golf, tennis, and shuffleboard courts, a race track, a conservatory filled with exotic plants and flowers, as well as areas for hunting, boating, and fishing. Added in 1896, the Tampa Bay Casino brought an array of entertainment options to the property, including a 2,000-seat opera house, an indoor heated swimming pool, bowling alley, and spa accommodations. The amenity-packed oasis offered more than a place to sleep — it was a playground of lavish delights.

The hotel itself boasted five stories and fearured 511 exquisite rooms — among the first in Florida to be equipped with electricity. Inside, guests could shoot pool in the billiard room, relax in the Grand Salon or piano-adorned Music Room, and dine like royalty in the formal dining room. Outfitted with elegant European furnishings, including ornate Venetian mirrors and baroque furniture, the hotel attracted an all-star cast of guests. Over the years, luminaries like Babe Ruth, Anna Pavlova, and former President Grover Cleveland all wandered the hotel's opulent halls, which thrived until its closure in 1932.