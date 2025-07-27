Rick Steves Claims This Country's Beer Is The Best In Europe (And The Most Affordable)

It's one of life's eternal conundrums: Which country in Europe brews the best beer? This question has triggered many an impassioned argument on forums such as Reddit and has been a topic of discussion in more high-brow circles, too. Belgian beer culture was added to the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list in 2016 (Bruges is a must-visit for beer enthusiasts), and Danish brand Carlsberg was vehemently challenged over its long-running "best beer in the world" slogan in 2019. According to travel expert Rick Steves, the country with the best beer in all of Europe is the Czech Republic (also known as Czechia).

This landlocked country in Central Europe was formed in 1993 following the peaceful dissolution of Czechoslovakia. In 2024, almost half a million Americans visited the Czech capital, Prague, enticed by its stunning Gothic and Renaissance architecture, interesting history, and vibrant party scene. But some tourists may be less aware of the nation's beloved beer culture, which is a great source of national pride. The Czech Republic gave the world the original Budweiser lager and is also credited with inventing pilsner in 1842. Impressively, 96% of beer served here is brewed domestically (per Česká Pivní Kultura), and the Czechs top the global leaderboard in beer consumption per capita (although they have been drinking less in recent years). Data from 2023 revealed the average Czech person drinks more than 128 liters of beer per year — equivalent to 256 pints. The country is home to more than 400 breweries, serving a huge variety of lagers, wheat beers, and stouts. And, as Steves points out, the cost of an average pint is also cheaper than most other European countries, so you can get merry on quality beer for only a couple of bucks.