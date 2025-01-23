Czechia's Second-Largest City Is A Wildly Underrated Foodie Gem With Youthful Vibes And Historic Charm
Czechia's capital, Prague, is a world-renowned vacation destination and a stunning example of Middle-European elegance and sophistication. With its charming historical center and ancient Jewish quarter, combined with its dramatic castle, beautiful Baroque architecture, an endless supply of Gothic churches, and picturesque bridges over the Vltava, it is easy to see why it is such a popular destination and one of the best places in Europe to visit during the winter.
But Prague's popularity is also its undoing. Crowds of tourists, particularly bachelor parties drawn by its affordable nightlife and the best beer in Europe, can make visiting "the City of a Hundred Spires" a less delightful experience. However, travelers to Czechia shouldn't despair, as Prague is not the only destination in this excellent country that is worth a look. Located about 125 miles southeast of Prague, Czechia's second-largest city is a staggeringly underrated spot with an incredible food scene, a vibrant and youthful atmosphere, and bags of historical charm, without the crowds that can make the capital less appealing.
Brno is unusual, fun, and full of surprises. While it offers a huge helping of the same classic Baroque beauty and fascinating history as Prague, it combines them with some wonderful modernist design, as well as a more playful, quirky atmosphere that makes this off-the-radar gem a true delight to explore. Much like Košice in neighboring Slovakia, Brno is an underrated, uncrowded, affordable gem that's well worth a visit.
Find quirky clocks, unusual public art, and pioneering modern architecture in Brno
For visitors looking for a similar experience to a trip to Prague, it is best to start in Brno's old town. The Old Town Hall is a Gothic marvel, the oldest non-religious building in the city, with a wonderful selection of myths and legends attached, including its stuffed crocodile which is said to be the "dragon" that once terrorized the city. Its 207-foot observation tower offers amazing panoramic views of the city. Špilberk Castle and the Cathedral of St. Peter and St. Paul dominate the skyline and are definitely worth visiting, while the eccentric, bullet-shaped Astronomical Clock adds a touch of whimsy and interactive enjoyment to any visit.
Brno is blessed with a wonderful array of public art, and the city is dedicated to installing alternative, unusual sculptures and statues that offer excellent insight into its unique character. It is worth seeking out "Courage" by Jaroslav Róna, a knight astride a horse teetering on overly long legs, to discover its surprisingly risqué design. The city is also full of great museums, with the Museum of Romani Culture being a particular highlight. This sensitive and informative institution provides an exceptional celebration of Romani culture and art and is designed to push back against the centuries of discrimination that the community has suffered.
Alongside its brilliant historical attractions, Brno is a haven for fans of modern architecture. Often lauded as one of the first examples of modern architecture in Europe, the Vila Tugendhat is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, as well as the setting for the declarations that split the former Czechoslovakia in two to create Czechia and Slovakia.
Great food and a town that comes alive after dark
Not only is Brno a picturesque, historical place to explore but it is also an eclectic, vibrant, and exciting destination for foodies and fun lovers. It is a university town with a large student population of around 60,000, which creates an exciting, progressive atmosphere and means there are always plenty of options for a great night out.
Eating out in Eastern Europe can sometimes be a bit monotonous, with a focus on rich, heavy meat dishes and plenty of potatoes, pickles, and cabbage. Brno defies these stereotypes with a wide selection of interesting and forward-thinking drinking and dining options, from hipster-style lunchtime cafes like Skøg to more food-orientated evening proposals like Soul Bistro.
There are some great places to soak up the lively ambiance after dark, too, with some excellent cocktail bars like 4pokoje and The Bar That Does Not Exist. Jakubské náměstí (St. James Square) is a great outdoor spot to hang out with locals, while clubs like Fléda, Metro Music Bar, and Šelepova No. 1 are ideal choices for anyone who wants to extend a night out.