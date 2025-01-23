Czechia's Second-Largest City Is A Wildly Underrated Foodie Gem With Youthful Vibes And Historic Charm

Czechia's capital, Prague, is a world-renowned vacation destination and a stunning example of Middle-European elegance and sophistication. With its charming historical center and ancient Jewish quarter, combined with its dramatic castle, beautiful Baroque architecture, an endless supply of Gothic churches, and picturesque bridges over the Vltava, it is easy to see why it is such a popular destination and one of the best places in Europe to visit during the winter.

But Prague's popularity is also its undoing. Crowds of tourists, particularly bachelor parties drawn by its affordable nightlife and the best beer in Europe, can make visiting "the City of a Hundred Spires" a less delightful experience. However, travelers to Czechia shouldn't despair, as Prague is not the only destination in this excellent country that is worth a look. Located about 125 miles southeast of Prague, Czechia's second-largest city is a staggeringly underrated spot with an incredible food scene, a vibrant and youthful atmosphere, and bags of historical charm, without the crowds that can make the capital less appealing.

Brno is unusual, fun, and full of surprises. While it offers a huge helping of the same classic Baroque beauty and fascinating history as Prague, it combines them with some wonderful modernist design, as well as a more playful, quirky atmosphere that makes this off-the-radar gem a true delight to explore. Much like Košice in neighboring Slovakia, Brno is an underrated, uncrowded, affordable gem that's well worth a visit.