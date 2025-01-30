The European City Rick Steves Recommends As A Mecca All Beer Enthusiasts Must Visit

Bruges, Belgium, is one of Rick Steves' favorite European cities owing to its pretty canals, medieval architecture, and world-class beer. During his numerous visits to Belgium's sixth-largest city, Steves has observed how Bruges is a mecca for countless international enthusiasts who admire the styles, traditions, and fastidious craftsmanship of the city's beer culture.

In Bruges, visitors will find the full breadth of Belgian beer styles including dubbel, tripel, and quadrupel ales, and lambics, saisons, and witbiers. Perhaps the most unique of all is the bière brut style, typified by Deus Brut des Flandres — an elegant and intensely carbonated drink that blurs the line between beer and champagne. These beers and others provide many shades of flavor, texture, and aroma, from earthy and funky to sharp, tart, and fruity.

Visitors can investigate Bruges' beer scene on brewery tours and organized tasting sessions, but Steves prefers to dodge the cruise ship tourists and head for authentic local spots. One such watering hole is 't Brugs Beertje, a city institution where locals and visitors alike gather among trinkets and wooden furniture to enjoy, learn, and savor Belgium's world-class brewing heritage.