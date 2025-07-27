Hidden On Oregon's Coast Is An Unsung Site With Beach Access, Scenic Sea Caves, And Tidal Pools

Springtime invites increased rainfall and milder weather to this area. This might seem like a damper time to visit, but the extra water will make Hug Point's biggest natural wonder — its beachfront waterfall — a dramatic sight to behold. A Tripadvisor reviewer called Hug Point's beach "a photographer's dream." When you arrive, you'll quickly learn why. The dark blue Pacific ocean laps against rugged rock formations jutting out into, and up from, the water. You might spot a rare blue rock thrush perched on the ferns and spruce trees. Beachgoers run along a shore imprinted by the wheels of old stagecoaches. These tracks are what's left from when this coast was the best means of traveling north and south, long before Highway 101 was built. Hug Point gets its name because travelers literally had to hug the rocks to avoid getting swept away by the sea.

Crashing into the sandy beach off the sandstone rocks is Hug Point Falls. It's quite small, falling around 15 feet from its apex, but during the springtime, the rainfall dramatizes the landscape. Waves churn against the falls, making for a great photo opportunity. The waterfall also teaches one a lesson in patience; reaching the falls at high tide is nigh impossible. It is during low tide that the falls — as well as the surrounding sea caves and tidal pools — become accessible.