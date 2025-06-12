The Oregon Coast's 'Hobbit Trail' Is An Enchanting Hike Through A Mossy Fairyland To A Secret Beach

What could be better than a hike? An adventure through a magical fantasy land is a good answer. Unfortunately, you can't just jump into your favorite story to enjoy the world and beautiful scenery. However, you can find amazing destinations that offer very similar views. For lovers of J.R.R. Tolkien and the world he built, you can find something in Oregon that makes you forget you are still on Earth, with a name fully representative of this similarity. It's known as the Hobbit Trail, and is just as magical as you might imagine, ending on a beautiful bit of beach.

The path is 13 miles away from Florence, an underrated town offering all the best of a Pacific Northwest getaway titled "Oregon's coastal playground." To get there, you just drive up Highway 101 until you find the parking area. This is not a long hiking trail by any means. It's only 1 mile to the beach and back, and the beautiful scenery is sure to keep you distracted the entire way. Though it isn't long, it can be considered somewhat difficult, at least on the way back. It's a nice and easy walk to the beach that's an entirely downhill trail. Unfortunately, that means the way back isn't so pleasant, as you have to go uphill.

The trail is surrounded by beautiful Sitka spruces, moss, and rhododendrons lining the way. Then, at the very end of the tunnel, it splits. You can continue on the path, or follow a "tunnel" created by a beautiful waterfall. It is this option that really gives the trail its name, more so than even the rest of the path and its towering trees.