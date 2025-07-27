Little Rock's Artsy Riverfront Neighborhood Blends Historic Charm With Bold Murals, Local Brews, And Live Theater

With century-old buildings, an incredible artistic community, rich history, and waterfront views, there's nowhere quite like North Little Rock's Argenta neighborhood. Originally its own separate town, Argenta was officially founded in the 1860s, but by the early 20th century, it merged with North Little Rock. And today, it's one of the city's coolest neighborhoods. Tucked into the central part of the city across the Arkansas River from downtown Little Rock, Argenta is the place to be whether you're looking for vibrant street art, some of Arkansas' best theater, or just a cold beer.

To get here, fly into Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport, right in Little Rock — it will then just be a 15 or 20-minute drive into Argenta. Little Rock is also connected to cities like Chicago, St. Louis, Dallas, and more by public transportation. To stay right in Argenta, you can't do better than the 3-star The Baker. The well-rated hotel, located in a charming 1897 mansion, offers all the ambiance and luxury you'll need for an incredible time in Argenta, all while being steps away from the best of Argenta, and under a mile from the River Market District, Little Rock's most vibrant neighborhood. You'll find plenty more options at various price ranges throughout the Little Rock area, as well.