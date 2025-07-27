Little Rock's Artsy Riverfront Neighborhood Blends Historic Charm With Bold Murals, Local Brews, And Live Theater
With century-old buildings, an incredible artistic community, rich history, and waterfront views, there's nowhere quite like North Little Rock's Argenta neighborhood. Originally its own separate town, Argenta was officially founded in the 1860s, but by the early 20th century, it merged with North Little Rock. And today, it's one of the city's coolest neighborhoods. Tucked into the central part of the city across the Arkansas River from downtown Little Rock, Argenta is the place to be whether you're looking for vibrant street art, some of Arkansas' best theater, or just a cold beer.
To get here, fly into Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport, right in Little Rock — it will then just be a 15 or 20-minute drive into Argenta. Little Rock is also connected to cities like Chicago, St. Louis, Dallas, and more by public transportation. To stay right in Argenta, you can't do better than the 3-star The Baker. The well-rated hotel, located in a charming 1897 mansion, offers all the ambiance and luxury you'll need for an incredible time in Argenta, all while being steps away from the best of Argenta, and under a mile from the River Market District, Little Rock's most vibrant neighborhood. You'll find plenty more options at various price ranges throughout the Little Rock area, as well.
Argenta's vibrant art scene
Arkansas is brimming with thriving art scenes full of murals and venues, and Argenta is one of the state's best examples. Argenta hosts an impressive area of community theaters, performance spaces, and event venues, for just one neighborhood. Argenta Contemporary Theatre has become a local institution over the past decade or so, and is a great spot to enjoy some local theater; Bearden Productions Center for the Arts is another local gem where you can catch family-friendly productions. And although The Joint, a beloved coffeehouse and comedy theater, closed its doors in May, Birdie's Cabaret Theater and Lounge has since taken its place, where you can enjoy everything from comedy and magic to burlesque and jazz.
If you're looking for more live music, comedy, or performances, check out Simmons Bank Arena as well. Definitely spend some time relaxing at Argenta Plaza, a beloved community space, where you'll often find fun events and live concerts too.
Don't miss the street art, either. Bold murals are sprinkled throughout town, especially down Main, Fourth, and Fifth streets. Two highlights to look out for are "The Gathering/Flying Free" by Angela Davis Johnson and "Dogtown Proud" by Kevin Kresse. Every third Friday, you can even join in on the neighborhood Art Walk, a lively event featuring some of Argenta's best local businesses and artists, who showcase all kinds of work ranging from sculptures, jewelry, textiles, and more.
A dining hub in Little Rock
Argenta is brimming with delicious local eats, ranging from casual to upscale. For some of the region's best Italian cuisine, head to Ristorante Cảpeo, where you can find wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas, pasta dishes like seafood linguine, and an extensive wine list. If you're in the mood for a more cozy gastropub experience, check out Brood & Barley. Deep-fried olives stuffed with pimento cheese are just one of the stand-out options you can find here. Blackberry Market is another gem — past visitors all rave about the food, atmosphere, and service.
While in Argenta, there's no need to go far if you're craving some local beer, either. You'll find a couple of local breweries right in the neighborhood, like Flyway Brewing, which serves a number of seasonal and year-round beers on tap, alongside a kitchen with bar snacks like nachos and wings. Diamond Bear Brewing is another local favorite for its European-style brews. They even offer brewery tours on weekends and free samples, too. If you're looking for another destination in the area to visit, Jacksonville, just 15 minutes away from Argenta, is an Arkansas paradise of trails and local eateries.