One Of Detroit's Oldest Neighborhoods Is A Historic Haven Full Of Stunning Homes And Timeless Charm

While it's easy to assume that Native Americans once lived in this area, the name "Indian Village" actually comes from its streets: Seminole, Iroquois, and Seneca, an adjacent street. Indian Village's origins go back to the 18th century, when it was a ribbon farm or a small strip of farmland off of a waterway. It was developed into a residential area in the 1890s, and it quickly became a go-to location for some of the city's most prominent figures. Today, you can see the house of Henry Ford's son, Edsel: the Scripps Mansion, a 1916 gem built by the family that founded "The Detroit News." You can also see the Seminole Street residence of Henry Leland, founder of Lincoln and Cadillac. The neighborhood has 352 homes total, nearly all dating back to the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Unsurprisingly, these homes are difficult and costly to maintain, thanks to features like thatched roofs with wooden shingles, so you'll see a mix of well-preserved buildings and ones in serious need of repair. Long-lost features like ballrooms, carriage houses, and turrets are par for the course in Indian Village, making this a must-visit destination for both history and architecture lovers.

A number of homes were designed by Albert Kahn, known as the "father of modern factory design" according to One Detroit, thanks to his work building Ford's factories. Some of Kahn's earliest projects are Indian Village homes, and you'll also find buildings by Louis Kamper, the visionary behind the Book-Cadillac Hotel in downtown Detroit and a number of other buildings in the city.