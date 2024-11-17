The 'Best All-Time Work Of American Architecture' Is A House Hidden In The Pennsylvania Mountains
Frank Lloyd Wright is one of the world's most renowned architects, responsible for designing over 500 eye-catching structures. He's often cited as the greatest American architect of all time, thanks to an innovative style that evolved over time beginning with the Prairie Style and evolving into Usonian. His brilliance is on full display at Fallingwater — a striking residence perched above a waterfall, which feels as though it's part of the natural landscape.
Wright strongly believed in organic architecture, meaning buildings should seamlessly blend into their surroundings. Fallingwater is arguably the best example of this. The structure of the house reflects the cascading falls, with the water flowing directly beneath a home that grows out of the thick forests of the Laurel Highlands. Situated in Mill Run, Pennsylvania, — a little more than an hour from the iconic city of Pittsburgh — Fallingwater is a historic destination that simply can't be missed. Architecture buffs and casual sightseers alike will find something to enjoy on the property, as the home is an inspiring testament to creativity and natural beauty.
What to expect at this UNESCO World Heritage Site
Originally designed for department store owner Edgar J. Kaufmann in 1935, the residence was meant to serve as a retreat from the family's busy life in Pittsburgh. Decades later, the home was entrusted to the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy to preserve its beauty and open its doors to the public. Tours officially began in 1964. Fast forward to 2019, and Fallingwater became one of eight Frank Lloyd Wright buildings to join the UNESCO World Heritage List for its contributions to American architecture. Another of his World Heritage Sites , Kentuck Knob, is found just 6 miles from Fallingwater. If you're on a trip in the Southwest, another of his famous homes, Taliesin West, is just outside Tucson, Arizona, a city recognized as an UNESCO City of Gastronomy in Arizona's Sonoran Desert.
Fallingwater isn't a singular building — it's a sprawling complex with a guesthouse, green spaces, and natural wonders. Tours start at the Visitor Center, where you'll find a museum store, café, restrooms, and various exhibits diving into the property's history. From there, you can purchase a pass to explore the grounds and see Fallingwater among the scenery from an overlook where you can take photos, stroll down the Paradise Overlook Trail and listen to the babbling Bear Run stream, or take a guided tour inside the property.
There are two short trails through the scenery of the Laurel Highlands, and you can also visit the nearby quarry where sandstone was mined for construction. Heading inside, you'll find simple furnishings and an abundance of light. The windows are so large in many rooms that it almost feels as if you're still out among the trees.
Planning your visit to Fallingwater
Ahead of any visit to Fallingwater, the first thing you'll want to do is explore the visitor guide. This discusses all aspects of the property and features a simple map, walking you through its highlights. The property offers a variety of tours, including the Guided Architectural Tours, In-Depth Guided Tour, or a simple Grounds Pass — the latter, however, does not grant interior access to the home.
The busiest months are July, August, and October. The fall is popular as guests try to catch a glimpse of Fallingwater through changing leaves. The entire region is one of the best places in the country for fall foliage, so be sure to explore the surrounding mountains if you arrive in autumn. If you want to visit during these peak times, you'll need to plan the trip at least a month in advance. With over six million visitors gracing its gates since the property opened in 1964, you'll be battling against a crowd for tickets.
There's no lodging on-site at Fallingwater, but you can stay at the nearby Nemacolin or the Historic Summit Inn Resort. Both are located in the town of Farmington — and while they're not quite as dramatic as Fallingwater, they're a luxurious way to enjoy your time in the Laurel Highlands. Nemacolin is particularly notable, as it was heavily inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright. Along with plenty of architectural flairs, you'll find a spa, pool, and multiple restaurants located on the property.