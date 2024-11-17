The 'Best All-Time Work Of American Architecture' Is A House Hidden In The Pennsylvania Mountains

Originally designed for department store owner Edgar J. Kaufmann in 1935, the residence was meant to serve as a retreat from the family's busy life in Pittsburgh. Decades later, the home was entrusted to the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy to preserve its beauty and open its doors to the public. Tours officially began in 1964. Fast forward to 2019, and Fallingwater became one of eight Frank Lloyd Wright buildings to join the UNESCO World Heritage List for its contributions to American architecture. Another of his World Heritage Sites , Kentuck Knob, is found just 6 miles from Fallingwater. If you're on a trip in the Southwest, another of his famous homes, Taliesin West, is just outside Tucson, Arizona, a city recognized as an UNESCO City of Gastronomy in Arizona's Sonoran Desert.

Fallingwater isn't a singular building — it's a sprawling complex with a guesthouse, green spaces, and natural wonders. Tours start at the Visitor Center, where you'll find a museum store, café, restrooms, and various exhibits diving into the property's history. From there, you can purchase a pass to explore the grounds and see Fallingwater among the scenery from an overlook where you can take photos, stroll down the Paradise Overlook Trail and listen to the babbling Bear Run stream, or take a guided tour inside the property.

There are two short trails through the scenery of the Laurel Highlands, and you can also visit the nearby quarry where sandstone was mined for construction. Heading inside, you'll find simple furnishings and an abundance of light. The windows are so large in many rooms that it almost feels as if you're still out among the trees.

