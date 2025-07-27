'A Unique Little Town' Between Colorado's Rocky Mountains And Grasslands Has Trails, Camping, And A Scenic Byway
It's all in the name! The town of Ault, Colorado, says the name stands for "A Unique Little Town" — A.U.L.T. And it definitely is. Tucked between the mighty Rocky Mountains and a sweeping, surreal grasslands area, Ault offers a serene setting for a gathering "away from it all" or a quick day trip from larger surrounding communities. If you plan your visit around one of their fun local events, you'll also get a glimpse of the kind of small-town life you might be missing in a bigger city. Whether you're looking for a peaceful weekend getaway with friends or a family-friendly base for exploring the northern plains, Ault delivers small-town charm, a welcoming community, and wide-open spaces.
Ault sits at an elevation of nearly 5,000 feet in Weld County, Colorado, about 20 minutes north of Greeley and 25 minutes east of Fort Collins — the cultural capital of northern Colorado and the inspiration for Walt Disney's Main Street, U.S.A. If you're flying in, Denver International Airport is likely your best bet for arrivals from just about anywhere. On the way back home, be sure to save room for a meal, as it's often cited as one of the best airports for dining. From there, you'll want to rent a car and drive about 65 miles to Ault. You can also fly into Cheyenne, Wyoming. The regional airport there is about 40 miles away, is serviced by United Airlines, and can also accommodate private planes.
Pioneer trails and wildlife tales in Ault
Ault marks the start of the Pawnee Pioneer Trails Scenic Byway, a 128-mile route that winds through shortgrass prairie, expansive hiking areas, and the dramatic Pawnee Buttes. Be sure to grab breakfast at the local favorite Gray's Cafe on the way out of town. They serve up fresh cinnamon rolls that can't be missed, according to locals. You'll also want to have snacks and water in the car for the drive, which will take at least three hours to drive, more if you stop along the way.
As you take in the landscape, it's easy to imagine what life was like for Native Americans and early homesteaders who once called this area home. Since it's part of the National Grasslands system, much of the land remains untouched, aside from a few gravel roads, and looks much like it did centuries ago. Colorado's tourism team encourages visitors to watch for arrowheads and other archaeological remnants, but remember: it's illegal to remove them. Simply observe, and bring your binoculars or camera for bird-watching and sunset photos. There is no fee to enter this area.
To hike or horseback ride to the iconic butte formations, head to the Pawnee Buttes Trail located near Grover, Colorado, about an hour from Ault. The 2-mile trail leads you to the first butte; the second is on private land and not accessible. No climbing is allowed on the sandstone formations, so the trail itself is relatively flat. If you're on foot, just remember you'll need to walk 2 miles back. Restrooms are available at the trailhead, but there's no drinking water — so come prepared. Note that part of the area is closed from March 1 through June 30 to protect nesting birds of prey, including eagles.
Stay and play in Ault
If you like to camp, bring your tent! There are dispersed free campsites in and around Pawnee Buttes that put you right at nature's doorstep. That trailhead restroom will come in handy, as there are no other facilities around. Camping is allowed year-round, but summer can be hot and there's little to no shade available. Paid campsites are also available and can be reserved online from $17 per night. You can also book a vacation home — which is especially nice if you're traveling with a larger group. This includes Amor Vida, a secluded property with a 40-acre lake, games, hammocks, and even a small event space across two acres. It sleeps up to eight people (and furry friends), with rates ranging from about $300 to $500 a night, depending on the season. Seeking a traditional hotel? You'll find plenty of options in nearby Eaton, Fort Collins, and Greeley.
Although Ault now embraces the nickname "A Unique Little Town," it was originally named for Alexander Ault, a grain merchant who saved local farmers from bankruptcy during hard times in the late 1800s. That frontier resilience still shows in the town's roots and enduring spirit. Ault's Fall Festival and Parade, for example, is held over three days each August to mark the transition to fall before school begins. That's also the best time for local farmers, who are busy harvesting while typical fall festivals are happening in October. The event takes place in Liberty Park in the center of town. You'll find food, music, vendors, and plenty of vintage cars in the parade. You can also check out the local Farmer's Market from May to September, and the town-wide garage sale on the first Saturday in May. This event has been going on for 35 years!