'A Unique Little Town' Between Colorado's Rocky Mountains And Grasslands Has Trails, Camping, And A Scenic Byway

Ault marks the start of the Pawnee Pioneer Trails Scenic Byway, a 128-mile route that winds through shortgrass prairie, expansive hiking areas, and the dramatic Pawnee Buttes. Be sure to grab breakfast at the local favorite Gray's Cafe on the way out of town. They serve up fresh cinnamon rolls that can't be missed, according to locals. You'll also want to have snacks and water in the car for the drive, which will take at least three hours to drive, more if you stop along the way.

As you take in the landscape, it's easy to imagine what life was like for Native Americans and early homesteaders who once called this area home. Since it's part of the National Grasslands system, much of the land remains untouched, aside from a few gravel roads, and looks much like it did centuries ago. Colorado's tourism team encourages visitors to watch for arrowheads and other archaeological remnants, but remember: it's illegal to remove them. Simply observe, and bring your binoculars or camera for bird-watching and sunset photos. There is no fee to enter this area.

To hike or horseback ride to the iconic butte formations, head to the Pawnee Buttes Trail located near Grover, Colorado, about an hour from Ault. The 2-mile trail leads you to the first butte; the second is on private land and not accessible. No climbing is allowed on the sandstone formations, so the trail itself is relatively flat. If you're on foot, just remember you'll need to walk 2 miles back. Restrooms are available at the trailhead, but there's no drinking water — so come prepared. Note that part of the area is closed from March 1 through June 30 to protect nesting birds of prey, including eagles.