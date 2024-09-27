This Is The Best Fall Festival In Your State, According To Travel Blogs

Fall, a season known for its bountiful crops, is when temperatures drop from summer highs, days shorten, and trees changing color bring a sense of theatrical splendor to nature's scenery. It's also a time of celebration, when a pleasant climate makes time spent outdoors pure bliss. Up and down the United States, fall festivals present moments of fun while also bringing people together.

Many of these shindigs are tied to the concept of harvest— particularly iconic fall vegetables like the pumpkin — while others are just ways for locals and intrigued visitors to let loose outdoors. While there is no shortage of festivals during the season, we've identified the best ones in each state using travel blogs and online expertise. All that's left is get ready to enjoy yourself and bring your appetite: food and drink are common themes in many of these festivals.