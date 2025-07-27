Washington's Stunning State Park Just Outside Of Seattle Has Puget Sound Camping And Scenic Woodland Trails

Just over 2 miles north of Manchester lies Manchester State Park — a 111-acre stretch of stunning woodlands, saltwater shores, and campgrounds — one of Washington's secret, intimate gems in the Puget Sound. You can camp under the stars, hike woodland trails, and take long walks along the shoreline offering incredible views of Bainbridge Island and the Puget Sound (on clear days, you might even get a glimpse of Seattle in the distance). If you bring your own gear, you can even indulge in swimming and snorkeling off the shore.

The easiest way to reach the park is from Port Orchard, 5.4 miles away. If you're visiting from Seattle, the easiest way to get to the park is to take the Seattle-Bremerton Ferry from Seattle Pier 50 and then drive down from Bremerton (about 15 miles, or 30 minutes depending on traffic). You could even make a dual trip out of it — explore the coastal city of Bremerton and its cute shops and museums for a day, then drive down to Manchester State Park for shoreline hikes and camping.

The park is open year-round, although the Lower Loop campsite closes during the winter.The park also includes full and partial hookups, with areas to park RVs and open ground to set up a tent. There are also two camping areas set aside for those on the Cascadia Marine Trail and a separate site for large groups. You have to buy a Discover Pass to enter the park; a $10 day pass will suffice for a single day trip, or you can opt for a $30 annual pass for multiple planned trips. Camping costs depend on your campsite of choice and seasonal availability, ranging between $12 per night for unserviced campsites to $56 per night for fully serviced campsites.