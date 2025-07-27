Washington's Stunning State Park Just Outside Of Seattle Has Puget Sound Camping And Scenic Woodland Trails
Just over 2 miles north of Manchester lies Manchester State Park — a 111-acre stretch of stunning woodlands, saltwater shores, and campgrounds — one of Washington's secret, intimate gems in the Puget Sound. You can camp under the stars, hike woodland trails, and take long walks along the shoreline offering incredible views of Bainbridge Island and the Puget Sound (on clear days, you might even get a glimpse of Seattle in the distance). If you bring your own gear, you can even indulge in swimming and snorkeling off the shore.
The easiest way to reach the park is from Port Orchard, 5.4 miles away. If you're visiting from Seattle, the easiest way to get to the park is to take the Seattle-Bremerton Ferry from Seattle Pier 50 and then drive down from Bremerton (about 15 miles, or 30 minutes depending on traffic). You could even make a dual trip out of it — explore the coastal city of Bremerton and its cute shops and museums for a day, then drive down to Manchester State Park for shoreline hikes and camping.
The park is open year-round, although the Lower Loop campsite closes during the winter.The park also includes full and partial hookups, with areas to park RVs and open ground to set up a tent. There are also two camping areas set aside for those on the Cascadia Marine Trail and a separate site for large groups. You have to buy a Discover Pass to enter the park; a $10 day pass will suffice for a single day trip, or you can opt for a $30 annual pass for multiple planned trips. Camping costs depend on your campsite of choice and seasonal availability, ranging between $12 per night for unserviced campsites to $56 per night for fully serviced campsites.
Enjoy scenic hikes and historical tours through the park
Manchester State Park's biggest draw is its stunning shoreline and incredible biodiversity, making it an underrated, serene wildlife preserve that's also close to Seattle. The park has just under 2 miles of hiking trails through the woods, but it also includes long walks with picturesque views of the Puget Sound, the second-largest estuary in the U.S.
The shoreline isn't just good for long walks, though — the park offers many beachside activities. You can go fishing, kayaking, or crabbing along the beach; even enjoy a good swim or dive to explore the underwater ecosystems off the shore. The park is also a great place for bird-watching or catching glimpses of elusive wildlife, with visitors claiming they've seen eagles, deer, dolphins, and more (via Tripadvisor reviews).
If rough hikes over boulders and shrubs aren't your thing, you can opt for one of the park's guided tours instead. These tours take you through the long military history of the park and its remaining military installations, like the Torpedo Warehouse and gun battery. In 2015, thanks to a generous donation from the Washington State Parks Foundation, Manchester State Park was able to install three interactive signs along the park. Each sign explains part of the park's military history, making a trip to Manchester State Park a good option for history and military buffs.
Reserve the Torpedo Warehouse for weddings, birthdays, and other group events
Manchester State Park (then known as Middle Point, part of Fort Ward) was initially used as a defense installation for Bremerton, then converted into a supply station for the fire-fighters of the U.S. Navy. It has since been decommissioned as a military area and converted into a state park to preserve its rich ecology.
Instead of removing all evidence of its military history, Washington State Parks elected to leave a few installations behind. The most famous of these is the Torpedo Warehouse, once used for building and assembling torpedoes, now available for weddings, reunions, and other group events. If rustic and historical is your aesthetic of choice, the Torpedo Warehouse is a great option for events. Car parking is limited, so try to arrange carpooling services.
Available for reservations between April 1 and October 31, the Torpedo Warehouse can comfortably accommodate up to 150 people, making it ideal for family reunions, medium-sized weddings, corporate events, and birthday parties. Keep in mind, though, that loud music and decorations that might damage the natural environment are not allowed. Instead of having a wild dance party, try making use of the Torpedo Warehouse's outdoor picnic facilities and barbecue stations for a casual, outdoorsy vibe.