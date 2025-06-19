This Wondrous, Windswept Washington Island Is A Secret, Intimate Gem In The Breathtaking Puget Sound

Who doesn't dream of buying their own private island to escape from it all? If that's out of reach, and the plague of overtourism ruining such destinations as Bali, Santorini, and Venice is a non-starter, book an under-the-radar island getaway. The serenity and seclusion of breezy Lummi Island in Washington's majestic Puget Sound is a siren call not to ignore. Unspoiled beaches, verdant hillsides, and never-ending glistening vistas of the Salish Sea are just a 10-minute ferry ride away from the city of Bellingham –- about 90 miles north of Seattle.

Even with only 9 square miles, this island keeps visitors entertained with kayaking and boating, hiking through the island's four nature preserves, picnicking at the beach, and exploring artists' galleries; low-key activities that can appeal to old and young alike. One activity to consider on this San Juan island is whale watching, which is regarded as one of the best destinations in Washington to see orcas.

To enjoy Lummi Island, you'll want to have a fueled-up car since there are no gas stations on the island. Start the trip by driving your car onto the Whatcom Chief ferry at Gooseberry Point (except during the year's annual dry dock when the car ferry is in maintenance and only a passenger ferry is in service). You may have to wait to board since it's first-come, first-served. The ferry can carry about 20 cars and 100 passengers, and round-trip fares as of July 2024 are $8 for passengers and pedestrians and $15 for vehicles and drivers. It doesn't hurt to pack a lunch, but you can also hit the Islander, the island's only grocery store, for your needs.