Washington's Cute Coastal City Just Outside Of Seattle Is Full Of Curious Museums, Food, And Fun Shops
The Pacific Northwest is filled with all kinds of overlooked gems that would make prime vacation destinations, such as this charming Washington city, nicknamed "The Pride Of The Prairie," that is a gorgeous gateway to Mt. Rainier. Another city — also in Washington — is Bremerton, a Navy town that, despite its military connections, is a quirky place to visit that you can bring the whole family to. This is due in no small part to its curious museums, amazing restaurants, and unusual shops.
Bremerton does have its own national airport, located around 9 miles from the heart of town. However, Seattle–Tacoma International Airport, which is just over an hour away, is another option as well. The area is pretty chilly for much of the year, making summer the best time to visit. There are plenty of places to stay in the city, such as the Flagship Inn, Motel 6, Fairfield Inn & Suites, and Hampton Inn & Suites.
Bremerton's small-town vibes are accentuated by its numerous shops carrying goods and gifts you won't find anywhere else. Downtown Mercantile is where you'll find all kinds of unique items for the home, including candles, decor, pet accessories, collectibles, health and wellness products, and so much more. The Brothers Greenhouses not only carries an impressive selection of houseplants, annuals, succulents, and trees, but is home to a fantasy-inspired tiny home that looks like it was ripped straight from the "Lord of the Rings" films. During the week, The Dusty Pug sells antique furniture, but on Saturdays it becomes the Bremerton Vintage Flea, where you can peruse even more rare items from yesteryear. But if you simply must continue shopping, check out Washington's wildly underrated tiny towns, which deliver eclectic galleries, unique shops, and exceptional eateries.
Bremerton's curious museums
As you'd expect of a Navy town, Bremerton is home to several military- and maritime-themed museums. For a fascinating history lesson, book a tour of the U.S.S. Turner Joy (DD-951) Naval Destroyer Museum Ship, and learn about its wartime past, including the part it played in the infamous Gulf of Tonkin confrontation. There's also the Puget Sound Navy Museum, where you can discover what it's like being a sailor, the history of the U.S. Navy in Washington's Puget Sound, and a series of rotating exhibits. In addition to its exhibits, the museum hosts a variety of free family-friendly programs throughout the year.
For an especially creepy-crawly museum experience, visit the Bremerton Bug and Reptile Museum. With its collection of snakes, frogs, turtles, scorpions, butterflies, tarantulas, and other critters, it's the perfect place to stimulate kids' curiosity about the natural world. If you want a more galactic educational experience, then the Pacific Planetarium is for you. Each month on the first Friday and third Saturday, the planetarium hosts dazzling, immersive shows with high-tech projectors that make you feel like you're blasting through space from the comfort of Bremerton. Each month has a different theme that explores a specific aspect of the universe and our place within it.
Kitsap County's rich and storied past comes to life at the Kitsap History Museum. Visitors can walk through a historically accurate recreation of Bremerton from over a century ago, get a bird's eye view of Kitsap County from many millennia ago to the 20th century, and explore a wide range of interactive exhibits. To learn even more about how the Pacific Northwest came to be, halfway between Portland and Seattle is Washington's historic city with antiques, art, and charm that's a must-see.
Bremerton is a foodie heaven
Diving into local cuisine is one of the best ways to immersive yourself in a city's culture. Thankfully, Bremerton has more than enough cuisine through which to showcase its unique personality. Be sure to start your day at Cafe Corvo for a stellar cup of java, paired with a tasty pastry from local purveyors like McGavin's Bakery and Dude's Donuts. For a truly hearty meal, stop by Fritz Fry House and sink your teeth into one of their out-of-this-world burgers, sandwiches, or baskets filled with scrumptious finger foods, like chicken fritters, fish and chips, or German sausage, all served with fries and dipping sauces of your choosing.
Bremerton is a coastal city, so it only makes sense for it to have some top-tier seafood. For that, stop by Anthony's at Sinclair Inlet for some savory clam chowder, seared tenderloin poke, oysters, Dungeness crab dip, and seafood fettuccine, all set against a beautiful panoramic view of the Bremerton Marina. But if you really want a seafood experience like no other, beachfront restaurants await you on Washington's "Shellfish Trail," where you can harvest your own seafood.
Bremerton may be an under-the-radar city, but it has a hip side. At Axe & Arrow Gastropub, you can order classic American dishes and appetizers prepared with a modern twist, all of which pair perfectly with one of their many craft beers. Take a trip back to the Prohibition era at Remedy Speakeasy, where the food menu includes flatbreads, burgers, sandwiches, ribeye, shrimp skewers, and more, as well as a large menu of unique cocktails. For the best Japanese food in town, look no further than Yoko Yoko Ramen & Izakaya, which serves up delectable noodles, wagyu steak, handmade gyoza, and plenty of sake.