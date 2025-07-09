Washington's Cute Coastal City Just Outside Of Seattle Is Full Of Curious Museums, Food, And Fun Shops

The Pacific Northwest is filled with all kinds of overlooked gems that would make prime vacation destinations, such as this charming Washington city, nicknamed "The Pride Of The Prairie," that is a gorgeous gateway to Mt. Rainier. Another city — also in Washington — is Bremerton, a Navy town that, despite its military connections, is a quirky place to visit that you can bring the whole family to. This is due in no small part to its curious museums, amazing restaurants, and unusual shops.

Bremerton does have its own national airport, located around 9 miles from the heart of town. However, Seattle–Tacoma International Airport, which is just over an hour away, is another option as well. The area is pretty chilly for much of the year, making summer the best time to visit. There are plenty of places to stay in the city, such as the Flagship Inn, Motel 6, Fairfield Inn & Suites, and Hampton Inn & Suites.

Bremerton's small-town vibes are accentuated by its numerous shops carrying goods and gifts you won't find anywhere else. Downtown Mercantile is where you'll find all kinds of unique items for the home, including candles, decor, pet accessories, collectibles, health and wellness products, and so much more. The Brothers Greenhouses not only carries an impressive selection of houseplants, annuals, succulents, and trees, but is home to a fantasy-inspired tiny home that looks like it was ripped straight from the "Lord of the Rings" films. During the week, The Dusty Pug sells antique furniture, but on Saturdays it becomes the Bremerton Vintage Flea, where you can peruse even more rare items from yesteryear. But if you simply must continue shopping, check out Washington's wildly underrated tiny towns, which deliver eclectic galleries, unique shops, and exceptional eateries.