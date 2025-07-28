The Stunning Caribbean Beach Where Tourists Should Never Swim

You'd never guess it by looking out at the clear turquoise water framed by a wide sandy beach and lush palm trees, but Puerto Rico's Condado Beach is one of the most dangerous places to swim in the Caribbean. Strong rip currents are common in the area — especially in winter — and powerful undercurrents, responsible for several casualties, can take people by surprise, dragging swimmers out to sea.

In 2024, a 22-year-old woman from Indiana was swept away by the tide. She was accompanied by two friends, both of whom were rescued by the Coast Guard. That same year, a 34-year-old member of the Puerto Rico National Guard died while trying to save a swimmer from drowning off Condado Beach.

That said, while the neighborhood itself is safe to explore, the ocean just off the beach is not. Visitors need to be extremely cautious, and keep an eye out for the flags on the beach. If the flag is red, for example, the currents are too strong for swimming and it's best if you stay out of the water.