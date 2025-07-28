The Stunning Caribbean Beach Where Tourists Should Never Swim
You'd never guess it by looking out at the clear turquoise water framed by a wide sandy beach and lush palm trees, but Puerto Rico's Condado Beach is one of the most dangerous places to swim in the Caribbean. Strong rip currents are common in the area — especially in winter — and powerful undercurrents, responsible for several casualties, can take people by surprise, dragging swimmers out to sea.
In 2024, a 22-year-old woman from Indiana was swept away by the tide. She was accompanied by two friends, both of whom were rescued by the Coast Guard. That same year, a 34-year-old member of the Puerto Rico National Guard died while trying to save a swimmer from drowning off Condado Beach.
That said, while the neighborhood itself is safe to explore, the ocean just off the beach is not. Visitors need to be extremely cautious, and keep an eye out for the flags on the beach. If the flag is red, for example, the currents are too strong for swimming and it's best if you stay out of the water.
Enjoying a safe swimming experience in Condado Beach
So, do travelers need to avoid getting into the water altogether at Condado Beach? Not necessarily, provided that you're a strong swimmer and that you stay close to the shore. For an even safer experience, stay close to one of the few stretches of the beach with lifeguards on patrol from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in high season. This typically means sticking around the area near the Condado Plaza hotel. You'll also want to steer clear of the beach in front of the San Juan Marriott, where the surf tends to be the roughest.
Planning a trip to the island and hoping to swim in safer waters? Check out Playa Tortuga, one of Puerto Rico's most underrated beaches with powdery white sands and sea turtle sightings. Another great alternative to Condado Beach is Isla Verde Beach, the city's widest and longest. The water there is calm and clear, which makes it ideal for water sports like snorkeling. You can even rent equipment from outfitters right on the shore. Accommodation-wise, you can stay nearby at a beachfront inn like La Playita, or splash out on a stylish boutique hotel like Aire de Olive. Best of all, the neighborhood is full of places to eat — including the highly-rated Lifeguards of the Reef Café and Zul Rooftop, which offers views over the sea. Isla Verde is also close to San Juan's main travel hub, Luis Munoz Marin International Airport. It's located just seven minutes by car or 15 minutes by bus.
Finally, if you're up for a true beach bum adventure, consider visiting Cayo Icacos. The ultimate day trip, this uninhabited Puerto Rican island is brimming with clear waters and white sand perfect for a truly spectacular day out.