One Of Puerto Rico's Most Underrated Beaches Is A Remote Gem With Powdery Sand And Sea Turtle Sightings

Adventurous travelers will love that Playa Tortuga first requires some island hopping to get to. After making it to Puerto Rico's eastern shore, regularly-scheduled ferries depart from the mainland to Culebra, Culebrita's larger sister island. A nearly hour-long (round trip) ferry shuttles back and forth between the two islands from 3:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m., but be aware that departures are much less frequent after 5:30 p.m. on weekdays. From Culebra, you'll have to charter a private boat to the deserted getaway. Alternatively, you can book a tour that will also take you to Culebrita, and provide you with all the beach-going equipment you'll need to enjoy the island at your leisure. This tour on Viator that will provide the same, and has a badge of excellence.

There's plenty to do on Culebrita, so set out a beach chair to admire some of the clearest water you've ever seen, or paddleboard on the insanely tranquil sea, and snorkel in the tidal pools. It's likely that you'll see sea turtles swimming just beneath the sea's surface, but just remember that although they are friendly, it's best not to swim too close or try to approach them as they can be easily startled.

For a breathtaking view of the isle from up high, an inland 15-minute hike inland will take you to the ruins of a lighthouse that was built in 1886, but you'll want to wear sturdy shoes to navigate the rocky path. Surveying the island from this vantage point reveals the island's lush greenery, stunning shore, and cerulean sea as far as the eye can see.