One Of Puerto Rico's Most Underrated Beaches Is A Remote Gem With Powdery Sand And Sea Turtle Sightings
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
For a relatively small territory, Puerto Rico is an incredibly diverse landscape boasting gorgeous mountain peaks, tropical rainforests, and rocky lowlands. Nestled squarely between the Virgin Islands and the Dominican Republic, the idyllic Caribbean paradise is reachable by direct flights from many major U.S. cities. The island is teeming with wildlife, and its many beautiful beaches has something to offer something for everyone, including surfing, paddleboarding, diving, and snorkeling.
Unbeknownst to many, Puerto Rico includes over 100 islets and hidden beach paradises, and Playa Tortuga on Culebrita, a horseshoe-shaped strip of powdery white sand and crystal clear water, was voted one of the best of those beaches by Travel and Leisure. As it's only reachable by boat and is uninhabited, it's less visited, and you can feel special for having escaped the crowds at more popular Puerto Rican beaches like Playa Flamenco. What makes it even more idyllic are the shallow tide pools that are perfect for snorkeling and sea turtles that swim there.
Getting there and spending the day at Playa Tortuga
Adventurous travelers will love that Playa Tortuga first requires some island hopping to get to. After making it to Puerto Rico's eastern shore, regularly-scheduled ferries depart from the mainland to Culebra, Culebrita's larger sister island. A nearly hour-long (round trip) ferry shuttles back and forth between the two islands from 3:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m., but be aware that departures are much less frequent after 5:30 p.m. on weekdays. From Culebra, you'll have to charter a private boat to the deserted getaway. Alternatively, you can book a tour that will also take you to Culebrita, and provide you with all the beach-going equipment you'll need to enjoy the island at your leisure. This tour on Viator that will provide the same, and has a badge of excellence.
There's plenty to do on Culebrita, so set out a beach chair to admire some of the clearest water you've ever seen, or paddleboard on the insanely tranquil sea, and snorkel in the tidal pools. It's likely that you'll see sea turtles swimming just beneath the sea's surface, but just remember that although they are friendly, it's best not to swim too close or try to approach them as they can be easily startled.
For a breathtaking view of the isle from up high, an inland 15-minute hike inland will take you to the ruins of a lighthouse that was built in 1886, but you'll want to wear sturdy shoes to navigate the rocky path. Surveying the island from this vantage point reveals the island's lush greenery, stunning shore, and cerulean sea as far as the eye can see.
What to do and where to stay on neighboring Culebra Island
Culebra is a bastion of Caribbean attractions such as Flamenco Beach, popular for its calm waters and lively atmosphere, and Reserva Natural Canal de Luis Peña, a bio-diverse seas and landscape. The islands nights come alive with hangouts such as La Cabana Sports Bar, a local hangout serving pizza, and La Lobina, a bar offering pool, dancing, and karaoke.
For a taste of authentic island living, give Mamacitas Guest House a chance, a budget stay right on Labine Lagoon described on Google as "extraordinary" for its winning customer service, food, and atmosphere. Their clean, comfortable rooms are perfect for solo or group travelers, although noise from the street can be loud. Their lively restaurant and bar serve delights like ginger and pineapple mahi-mahi and salmon fillet with avocado sauce, and keep the good vibes going with specialty drinks like Mai Tais, rum punch, and homemade sangria.
Accommodation in Puerto Rico varies in terms of budget, but to take advantage of lower prices, consider planning your trip between mid-April and June, just after the busy season. Puerto Rico experiences hurricanes from June to November, so you may want to avoid going during those months.