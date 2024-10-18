The Ultimate Day Trip From Puerto Rico Is An Uninhabited Island With Clear Waters And White Sand

Puerto Rico, known as a tropical paradise, lives up to its nickname "La Isla del Encanto," or "The Island of Enchantment." It is a destination full of wonders waiting to be explored. Historically called Borikén by its native Taíno people, Puerto Rico is famous for its stunning beaches, colorful cobblestone streets, welcoming locals, and the only tropical forest in the U.S. With so many adventures to offer, it's the ideal place for a tropical vacation.

Traveling to Puerto Rico is simple if you're an American citizen. Despite being located in the Caribbean, Puerto Rico is a U.S. commonwealth, so American citizens don't need a passport or currency exchange to visit — just a driver's license or state ID, as if traveling to any other U.S. state. Both Spanish and English are official languages, and most residents speak English fluently, making it easy for visitors to navigate the island.

Puerto Rico's archipelago consists of over 100 islands and islets, with the largest being Puerto Rico itself. Its smaller inhabited islands, Vieques and Culebra, are popular destinations. However, among the uninhabited islands, one stands out for its untouched beauty: Cayo Icacos. This hidden gem, with its crystal-clear waters and white sand beaches, offers the ultimate beach day adventure for those looking to escape the crowds.

