The Ultimate Day Trip From Puerto Rico Is An Uninhabited Island With Clear Waters And White Sand
Puerto Rico, known as a tropical paradise, lives up to its nickname "La Isla del Encanto," or "The Island of Enchantment." It is a destination full of wonders waiting to be explored. Historically called Borikén by its native Taíno people, Puerto Rico is famous for its stunning beaches, colorful cobblestone streets, welcoming locals, and the only tropical forest in the U.S. With so many adventures to offer, it's the ideal place for a tropical vacation.
Traveling to Puerto Rico is simple if you're an American citizen. Despite being located in the Caribbean, Puerto Rico is a U.S. commonwealth, so American citizens don't need a passport or currency exchange to visit — just a driver's license or state ID, as if traveling to any other U.S. state. Both Spanish and English are official languages, and most residents speak English fluently, making it easy for visitors to navigate the island.
Puerto Rico's archipelago consists of over 100 islands and islets, with the largest being Puerto Rico itself. Its smaller inhabited islands, Vieques and Culebra, are popular destinations. However, among the uninhabited islands, one stands out for its untouched beauty: Cayo Icacos. This hidden gem, with its crystal-clear waters and white sand beaches, offers the ultimate beach day adventure for those looking to escape the crowds.
Discover Cayo Icacos
Cayo Icacos is the largest of the small islands and keys within the Cordillera Natural Reserve. Its breathtaking turquoise waters, powdery white sand, and lush greenery create a postcard-perfect setting that will leave you in awe. The best way to experience this hidden gem is by embarking on a snorkeling and boat tour, available through Viator. This adventure was recognized in the prestigious 2022 Viator Experience Awards, making it one of the top-rated tours for visitors.
The journey begins in Fajardo at Marina Puerto Chico, about an hour from San Juan. From there, a scenic 35-minute boat ride whisks you away to Cayo Icacos, where your adventure truly begins. Snorkeling is the highlight of the visit, with provided gear and a guide who shares fascinating insights into the diverse marine life you'll encounter. Whether you're an experienced snorkeler or a beginner, the tour is tailored to your skill level, ensuring a memorable experience beneath the crystal-clear waters. After your underwater exploration, indulge in a delicious deli-style lunch buffet, paired with soft drinks and an authentic taste of Puerto Rican rum.
Once you've savored your meal, the adventure continues. Whether you're in the mood for hiking along the island's trails, soaking up the sun on its pristine beaches, or exploring more of Cayo Icacos' untouched beauty, there's something for everyone. The knowledgeable guides will also offer insight into the island's rich history, as well as the unique flora and fauna of the area.
This five-hour experience is priced at $125, and while gratuity isn't included, it's highly recommended to tip the guides who make this paradise escape so unforgettable. For those seeking a peaceful yet fun tropical retreat on an uninhabited island, Cayo Icacos offers the ultimate escape to one of the best beaches in Puerto Rico.