New York's Alternative To The Hamptons Has The Same Idyllic Beach Vibes With Less Crowds And More Affordability

While the thought of a New York summer getaway may elicit scenes of crowds, high prices, and Instagram hype, the variety of what actually lies on Long Island's East End may be a welcomed surprise. Cue the town of Southold, a historic suburb nestled in the North Fork region of Long Island's Suffolk County, where a traveler will find an escape from New York City in a similar distance to the Hamptons, however with its seamlessly relaxed vibe, coastal town charm, and budget-friendly fun, this enclave may be more of a fit for a traveler looking for a slow-paced, carefree trip.

Driving to Southold can take anywhere from over two to over three hours from New York City, depending on traffic. Those taking public transit can leave from New York's Penn Station or Grand Central Station via the Long Island Rail Road directly to the Southold station on the Ronkonkoma line. It's worth noting though, that taking the train will tack on a bit more time as traveling from Penn Station will require at least one train transfer and departing from Grand Central will require two. As for flying in, travelers can arrive at hubs including John F. Kennedy Airport or LaGuardia Airport and drive for about two hours from each, or head into Long Island MacArthur Airport, which is deemed one of America's best small airports and a little over an hour drive away by car. Once there, the town is walkable, similar to parts of the Hamptons, but since both are summer destinations in their own right, you'll find traffic during peak times such as weekends.