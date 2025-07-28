New York's Alternative To The Hamptons Has The Same Idyllic Beach Vibes With Less Crowds And More Affordability
While the thought of a New York summer getaway may elicit scenes of crowds, high prices, and Instagram hype, the variety of what actually lies on Long Island's East End may be a welcomed surprise. Cue the town of Southold, a historic suburb nestled in the North Fork region of Long Island's Suffolk County, where a traveler will find an escape from New York City in a similar distance to the Hamptons, however with its seamlessly relaxed vibe, coastal town charm, and budget-friendly fun, this enclave may be more of a fit for a traveler looking for a slow-paced, carefree trip.
Driving to Southold can take anywhere from over two to over three hours from New York City, depending on traffic. Those taking public transit can leave from New York's Penn Station or Grand Central Station via the Long Island Rail Road directly to the Southold station on the Ronkonkoma line. It's worth noting though, that taking the train will tack on a bit more time as traveling from Penn Station will require at least one train transfer and departing from Grand Central will require two. As for flying in, travelers can arrive at hubs including John F. Kennedy Airport or LaGuardia Airport and drive for about two hours from each, or head into Long Island MacArthur Airport, which is deemed one of America's best small airports and a little over an hour drive away by car. Once there, the town is walkable, similar to parts of the Hamptons, but since both are summer destinations in their own right, you'll find traffic during peak times such as weekends.
Homey accommodations and charming restaurants
Arriving in Southold, visitors are met with laid back charm, views of the water, and that quintessential small town feel where accommodations range from luxury hotels, to bed and breakfasts, and vacation rentals. When it comes to the town's hotels, like The Schoals and Soundview in Southold's quaint, historic village of Greenport, prices may rival the Hamptons depending on the time of year — but the peace that comes with the lack of celebrities and influencers will certainly make up for it. It's worth noting though that in Southold, which perhaps speaks to its quaint lifestyle, guests will find more home rental options on sites like Vrbo.
When it comes to Southold's eats, there's no need to venture far as visitors will find a variety of spots from high end to casual, for diners of all ages — pretentious reservation list not included. Starting with the North Fork Table and Inn, which is both a restaurant and hotel, welcomes both guests and visitors to enjoy steak and seafood dishes by Chef John Fraser. Southold also has no shortage of casual restaurants and eateries with water views including A Lure Chowder House & Oysteria and Waypoint. Additionally, Southold's homey charm is also found in its dining scene where travelers will find the Founders Tavern for craft beer and classic pub eats as well as Country Corner Cafe for a family friendly scene.
Head to the beach, explore New York's history, and relax at wineries
Southold's activities cater to all ages and interests from its beaches, parks, museums, and wineries that are synonymous with the North Fork region. For beachgoers without any local connections, the best option for swim and sun would be Orient Beach State Park which is a 25 minute drive from the center of Southold and will cost for $10 to park during peak season. While the town is also home to dozens of other town beaches, including Kenney's Beach or Goose Creek, it's important to know that non-residents will need to secure a guest pass to these places with the help of a resident. Beyond the beaches, another point of interest for visitors is the Horton Point Lighthouse Nautical Museum, a lighthouse on the grounds of the Southold Historical Museum, that's been around since George Washington's presidency, and the Custer Institute and Observatory. Southold also boasts a museum dedicated to its Indigenous history, where visitors will find the world's largest collection of Algonquin pottery and other artifacts.
Visitors can also enjoy award-winning wine like they're in Napa, California during their trip to Southold thanks to the region's prominent vineyards and wineries. While the Hamptons also has a handful of wineries, the North Fork has dozens and is generally considered the go-to spot for wine tasting on Long Island. Specifically in Southold, Sparkling Pointe Vineyards & Winery, which takes reservations but also welcomes walk-ins, is in a great location between the town's restaurants and activities. Croteaux Vineyards, which doesn't take reservations, is complete with a tasting garden surrounded by idyllic barns. Both are kid-friendly. Wine enthusiasts can sample vino from multiple vineyards with third party tour companies that include Southold wineries as stops and plenty have live music.