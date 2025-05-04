The Trendy New York Destination With An Award-Winning Wine Country That Deserves Napa-Level Hype

It's safe to say that most visitors to New York City don't have winery hopping on their agendas — but they should. Just a handful of miles from midtown Long Island is an area known for residential commuter towns and the summer playground of the rich and famous. The Hamptons are located on the island's East End along with the wine-growing areas of the North Fork and South Fork and the dreamy beach town of Montauk with its surfing mecca, Ditch Plains. With a climate comparable to Bordeaux's, Long Island wineries produce half a million cases of wine annually. Among the 25-plus grape varietals that thrive here are Merlot, Sauvignon Blanc, and Chardonnay. Long Island's award-winning wines have come a long way in a short time; instead of Europe's centuries of winemaking, Long Island's production only began in 1973.

Most vineyards are located far out on the island, and considering the region's consistently heavy traffic, it can take two-and-a-half to three-and-a-half hours to drive there. Other transportation options include taking the Long Island Rail Road from Penn Station or the ferries from Bridgeport, Connecticut, to the waterfront village of Port Jefferson and from New London, Connecticut, to Orient Point. The Hampton Jitney bus service from Manhattan takes around three hours, and you can also fly into Long Island MacArthur Airport in the center of the island on airlines like JetBlue and Southwest. A car is needed unless you use the North Fork Trolley or take a tour that includes a beach, the town of Sag Harbor, and a vineyard.