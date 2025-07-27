Hidden Near The South Carolina State Line Is A Unique Waterfall That Reveals Gorgeous Colors Below The Water

South Carolina is full of intriguing hidden gems, with one tucked away in its quiet wilderness, not far from the Georgia state line: Welcome to Riley Moore Falls. Despite only being around 15 feet tall, the falls span 100 feet across the Chauga River, resulting in a curtain of white water that contrasts vividly with the shimmering hues beneath it. On clear days, especially in spring or late summer, the pool at the base reveals greens, teals, and golden browns. These mesmerizing colors flicker and shift with the movement of the sun and water, making the hidden waterfalls a marvel worth traveling for.

Getting to the gorgeous cascade requires a bit of effort, as the Riley Moore Falls Trail is a two-mile out-and-back hike that will bring you through an oak and hemlock forest before opening up to a wide, sandy beach beside the falls. Though regarded as an easy-to-moderate trail, it might not be the best choice for beginners. If you plan on going alone, it's a good idea to brush up on the safety tips you should know before your first solo hike.

One user on TripAdvisor described their visit to the falls as "absolutely gorgeous," though they added that "my old dog [and I] did not enjoy that walk." The trail to Riley Moore Falls might test your legs, but for those who make the trip, the reward of a peaceful and colorful retreat with space to swim and relax is worth every step.