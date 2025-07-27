Hidden Near The South Carolina State Line Is A Unique Waterfall That Reveals Gorgeous Colors Below The Water
South Carolina is full of intriguing hidden gems, with one tucked away in its quiet wilderness, not far from the Georgia state line: Welcome to Riley Moore Falls. Despite only being around 15 feet tall, the falls span 100 feet across the Chauga River, resulting in a curtain of white water that contrasts vividly with the shimmering hues beneath it. On clear days, especially in spring or late summer, the pool at the base reveals greens, teals, and golden browns. These mesmerizing colors flicker and shift with the movement of the sun and water, making the hidden waterfalls a marvel worth traveling for.
Getting to the gorgeous cascade requires a bit of effort, as the Riley Moore Falls Trail is a two-mile out-and-back hike that will bring you through an oak and hemlock forest before opening up to a wide, sandy beach beside the falls. Though regarded as an easy-to-moderate trail, it might not be the best choice for beginners. If you plan on going alone, it's a good idea to brush up on the safety tips you should know before your first solo hike.
One user on TripAdvisor described their visit to the falls as "absolutely gorgeous," though they added that "my old dog [and I] did not enjoy that walk." The trail to Riley Moore Falls might test your legs, but for those who make the trip, the reward of a peaceful and colorful retreat with space to swim and relax is worth every step.
Planning your hike to Riley Moore Falls
When planning a visit to Riley Moore Falls, timing and preparation make all the difference. The best months to visit are between April and October, when temperatures are warm enough to enjoy swimming. The falls are located about 20 minutes from the towns of Westminster and Walhalla. If you're coming from out of state, the nearest airport is Greenville-Spartanburg International, which is about an hour away.
To reach Riley Moore Falls, most visitors begin at the intersection of Spy Rock Road and the unpaved forest road of FS 748C. Spy Rock Road is unpaved but generally well-maintained and manageable for most vehicles. From here, it's a 0.3-mile walk along the rougher FS 748C to reach the actual trailhead, where the marked path begins. FS 748C itself is often too rugged for standard cars, so it's best to park near the intersection and continue on foot. Keep in mind that while the way down to the falls will be pleasant and shady, the return trip is uphill. Be sure to bring water, good shoes, and pack sunscreen and snacks if you plan to stay and swim after your hike.
If you want to extend your trip, there are accommodation options in Westminster and Walhalla, like the Quality Inn Seneca and the Rodeway Inn & Suites. While you're in the area, consider exploring other hidden gems like Yellow Branch Falls or even embrace adventure by trying whitewater rafting on the Chattooga River. This will complete the trip that started with the beauty of Riley Moore Falls, an unforgettable waterfall experience that makes traveling off the beaten path worthwhile.