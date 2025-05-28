The 'Number One Thing Every Southerner Ought To Do' Is A Wild Georgia River Adventure With Rapids And Views

The South has several rushing rivers that provide whitewater rafting paradises, like this one in Tennessee, but if rafting on the Chattooga is your first time rafting in the region, it's best to book a tour. This is because tours take care of all your equipment needs and allow you to experience the river safely with the help of an expert guide. However, for those who prefer to raft solo, a good place to start is Section II of the river, which can be accessed off Highway 28. Section II is a 7-mile beginner-level trip that won't send anyone flying, as it offers gentle currents, refreshing pools, and periodic large boulders to get out and rest on.

To reach Section III, start at Earl's Ford Trailhead. The gently sloping trail leads you through the wildlife-rich forest before opening onto the broad riverbank. Section III of the river often has more intermediate and advanced whitewater rapids. As you row, you'll be completely surrounded by nature, and maybe spot a tent here and there. On this section, there's a building sense of excitement as the water gets rougher and rafters anticipate what's to come.

Section IV is where the rapids really pick up speed, and if you aren't an experienced rafter, you may want to skip it. Names like "The Bump," "The Maze," and the "Tilt-A-Whirl," give you a sense of the topsy-turvy obstacles there, but none are quite as epic as the Five Falls. This quick succession of five rapids rushes through narrow openings, swerves around churning pools, and catapults rafters over dips — all while plummeting 90 feet in just a quarter of a mile. The Chattooga River may not be Rick Steve's favorite river to raft on, but it certainly isn't lacking in thrills.