The 'Number One Thing Every Southerner Ought To Do' Is A Wild Georgia River Adventure With Rapids And Views
For those who seek an extra thrill with their outdoor adventures, whitewater rafting is the perfect option. There's nothing like pushing your raft onto a surging river, knowing you are about to embark on one of nature's wildest endeavors. Whitewater rafters know this rush well, but if you want to experience what the Nantahala Outdoor Center calls "The #1 thing every Southerner ought to do," you have to raft the Chattooga River — a 50-mile stretch of river that creates the state line between South Carolina and Georgia. Rafting season is from March to October, with the choppiest waters usually occurring before late summer.
Unlike this urban whitewater course in Georgia, the Chattooga River is flanked by tall bluffs and winds through thick forests. It's also blissfully uninterrupted by dams, and rafting this picturesque and active river could take more than one day if done in its entirety. While there are multiple different classes of rapids along the Chattooga River, the biggest danger comes while rafting the last stretch when the river picks up in a series of Class IV rapids. While the river flows through rural areas, it's also pretty easy to reach at only a two-hour drive from Asheville, North Carolina, and just over a two-hour drive from Atlanta, Georgia.
Choose your own adventure on the Chattooga River
The South has several rushing rivers that provide whitewater rafting paradises, like this one in Tennessee, but if rafting on the Chattooga is your first time rafting in the region, it's best to book a tour. This is because tours take care of all your equipment needs and allow you to experience the river safely with the help of an expert guide. However, for those who prefer to raft solo, a good place to start is Section II of the river, which can be accessed off Highway 28. Section II is a 7-mile beginner-level trip that won't send anyone flying, as it offers gentle currents, refreshing pools, and periodic large boulders to get out and rest on.
To reach Section III, start at Earl's Ford Trailhead. The gently sloping trail leads you through the wildlife-rich forest before opening onto the broad riverbank. Section III of the river often has more intermediate and advanced whitewater rapids. As you row, you'll be completely surrounded by nature, and maybe spot a tent here and there. On this section, there's a building sense of excitement as the water gets rougher and rafters anticipate what's to come.
Section IV is where the rapids really pick up speed, and if you aren't an experienced rafter, you may want to skip it. Names like "The Bump," "The Maze," and the "Tilt-A-Whirl," give you a sense of the topsy-turvy obstacles there, but none are quite as epic as the Five Falls. This quick succession of five rapids rushes through narrow openings, swerves around churning pools, and catapults rafters over dips — all while plummeting 90 feet in just a quarter of a mile. The Chattooga River may not be Rick Steve's favorite river to raft on, but it certainly isn't lacking in thrills.
Gear up before jumping on the river and don't forget a permit
Suiting up properly is part of the fun of getting on the river. Helmets and life jackets are a must, but you may also want to consider wetsuits (on chillier days) and water shoes. If you don't have water shoes, then any pair of comfortable shoes that won't slip off your feet while swimming in the river are also fine. Polarized sunglasses are also a good idea especially if you plan to be on the river for a while and want to reduce eye strain from reflection and glare coming off the water. Consider a change of clothes as well, as you'll most likely be wet after a day of battling the currents.
All visitors who go on a rafting adventure on the Chattooga do need a permit. Luckily, there are a number of no-fee, self-permit stations at the entry points to the river. All you have to do is fill out the form, put one copy in the box near the put-in, and then keep the other copy with you on your journey. If you need to rent equipment, or need a helping hand in any way, there are three licensed outfitters operating on the river: Nantahala Outdoor Center, Southeastern Expeditions, and Wildwater Ltd.