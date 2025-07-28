Portland's Charming, Restored Trolley Is A Fun Ride Through Lush Scenery And Elegant Historic Neighborhoods

Before Portland became the trendy city where you can order the best coffee in America, it was traversed by a steam railway, which connected the city to the Willamette Valley. This was the first version of a rail line that would become an iconic passenger trolley service. Today, Portland's public transportation is made up of a network of trams, light rails, and streetcars, but only one route regularly lets you ride in an old-fashioned trolley car. The Willamette Shore Trolley runs about 5 miles between Lake Oswego and Southwest Portland, passing some of the most beautiful scenes along the Willamette River, through a historic tunnel, and past charming waterfront homes.

Though the route between Lake Oswego and downtown Portland has existed since the 1880s, its trolley cars were added a century later, in 1987. Two of the original trolleys can be seen at the Oregon Electric Railway Museum, but the trolley that runs on the line today is a modern replica of a Portland Council Crest car. After undergoing maintenance, the trolley reopened for passengers in May 2025, having been converted to an all-electric engine. You can board it at either end of the route — from the north end at Bancroft Street, about a 30- to 40-minute drive from the Portland International Airport, or from the south end in Lake Oswego, the artsy lakeside town with European vibes. The Willamette Shore Trolley runs on the weekends from around Memorial Day to Labor Day, departing from both ends. You can buy round-trip or one-way tickets either online or at the stations. Note that the trolley is not accessible for those in wheelchairs.