Just Outside Portland Is An Artsy Lakeside Oregon Town With Boutiques, Restaurants, And European Vibes
With all of its arts and culture, Portland, Oregon, is one of the most happening cities in the U.S. However, take a trip outside of this metropolis and you're likely to discover some underrated towns that have their own set of attractions and activities. One such town is Lake Oswego, whose creative spirit is augmented by luxury shopping, exquisite eateries, and a uniquely European aesthetic that sets it apart from its more rustic counterparts in the state, like the wildly underrated Oregon City, full of charm and deemed "Oregon's Hometown."
Lake Oswego is the perfect place to shop till you drop, especially if you're in the market for clothing and goods you won't find anywhere else. For the best in today's attire, look no further than stores like Grapevine Fashion, Adorn, Biography, Maple Boutique, and Golden. Support local artisans by purchasing a one-of-a-kind item or two from The Grove or a candle gift set from Glow Gifts.
The closest airport to Lake Oswego is Portland International Airport, which is only a roughly 18 miles away. If you plan to visit Lake Oswego, summer is the ideal time, as the temperatures are rarely too hot, and this is when the skies are the clearest. Considering its proximity to Portland, your itinerary may most likely include staying in the Rose City while devoting a day to exploring Lake Oswego. However, if you want to really enjoy what this town has to offer, there are plenty of lodging options in the area. Some reasonably priced options that also offer some nice amenities include the Holiday Inn Express Portland South – Lake Oswego and the Courtyard Portland Tigard. If you really want to treat yourself, book a stay at the ritzy Lakeshore Inn.
Lake Oswego's European architecture
Stroll through any of Lake Oswego's upscale neighborhoods and you'll notice that many of the houses were built in distinctly European architectural styles. The reason for that is Richard Sundeleaf, an early 20th-century architect who designed many of the houses in the area. He contributed to the then-popular trend of building houses in revival styles, experimenting with numerous European architectural styles. In fact, the elevated eye for design of Sundeleaf and other architects of the time is largely responsible for transforming Lake Oswego's reputation from that of an industrial town to a vacation destination.
Plenty of these houses still stand today and serve as fascinating reminders of Lake Oswego's architectural evolution. Some of these houses were built in the Tudor Revival style, characterized by steeply sloped roofs, windows with multiple panes, and decorative exterior timber. A great example of this aesthetic is the Van Houten House, located at 1097 Chandler Road.
Another common house design in Lake Oswego is the Arts and Crafts style, which dates back to 1880s England and emphasizes a simpler, more stripped-down and handmade look. A notable example of this style in Lake Oswego is the Kenneth Parelius house, located at 768 North Shore Road. Other types of European-influenced architecture that can be spotted in the town include English Cottage, French Revival, Art Deco, and Mediterranean Revival styles. But Lake Oswego isn't the only scenic town in the state — Oregon's "authentic fishing village" of Garibaldi is a picturesque, cozy coastal city that is not to be missed.
Delectable dining in Lake Oswego
Lake Oswego is an overlooked foodie heaven, with countless restaurants to choose from. Class things up with an evening at Oswego Grill, which has classic Pacific Northwest dishes with a modern twist. The dining experience this restaurant provides is enhanced with not one, but two Happy Hours to score some delicious bites at a discount. The drink menu features specialty cocktails and libations from local breweries and wineries. Visit Nicoletta's Table for a trip to Old World Italy, serving mouthwatering antipasto, pizza, pasta, salads, and desserts. Don't leave the restaurant without a stop at its accompanying Italian Marketplace to pick up some imported olive oil, deli meats, or gelato.
Considering Oregon is known for its incredible seafood, Lake Oswego does not disappoint. Luckily, Five Spice Seafood and Wine Bar is more than up for the challenge. Start your meal with crunchy coconut shrimp or fried five-spice calamari, then dive into a main course consisting of jumbo diver scallops or Maine lobster tails. Finish the meal with the Grand Marnier soufflé or a dark chocolate pot de crème. For an unforgettable lakeside dining experience, make a reservation at Mann's On The Lake, which features a bar and outdoor patio that come with breathtaking views of the town's namesake water feature. And it's not just scenery that's nice; the menu was created by Chef Kenny Giambalvo, specializing in incredible New American fare.
Lake Oswego's European influence can also be felt in its baked goods. St. Honoré Bakery and La Provence are both terrific options to dine on some classic French-style dishes and pastries. While you're in the area, visit Carlton, "Oregon's Wine Country Capital," with world-class vineyards and gastronomy about 30 miles away.