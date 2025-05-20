Just Outside Portland Is An Artsy Lakeside Oregon Town With Boutiques, Restaurants, And European Vibes

With all of its arts and culture, Portland, Oregon, is one of the most happening cities in the U.S. However, take a trip outside of this metropolis and you're likely to discover some underrated towns that have their own set of attractions and activities. One such town is Lake Oswego, whose creative spirit is augmented by luxury shopping, exquisite eateries, and a uniquely European aesthetic that sets it apart from its more rustic counterparts in the state, like the wildly underrated Oregon City, full of charm and deemed "Oregon's Hometown."

Lake Oswego is the perfect place to shop till you drop, especially if you're in the market for clothing and goods you won't find anywhere else. For the best in today's attire, look no further than stores like Grapevine Fashion, Adorn, Biography, Maple Boutique, and Golden. Support local artisans by purchasing a one-of-a-kind item or two from The Grove or a candle gift set from Glow Gifts.

The closest airport to Lake Oswego is Portland International Airport, which is only a roughly 18 miles away. If you plan to visit Lake Oswego, summer is the ideal time, as the temperatures are rarely too hot, and this is when the skies are the clearest. Considering its proximity to Portland, your itinerary may most likely include staying in the Rose City while devoting a day to exploring Lake Oswego. However, if you want to really enjoy what this town has to offer, there are plenty of lodging options in the area. Some reasonably priced options that also offer some nice amenities include the Holiday Inn Express Portland South – Lake Oswego and the Courtyard Portland Tigard. If you really want to treat yourself, book a stay at the ritzy Lakeshore Inn.