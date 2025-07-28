One Of South Carolina's Top Resort Towns Blends Bikeable Beaches, Golf Greens, And Dolphin Tours

There's no one way to explore the island of Hilton Head, with amazing options available for breathtaking bike trails, incredible golf courses, and endless water activities (including the chance to spot playful dolphins). Start with a bike tour of the island's more than 100 miles of flat trails, or ride along the beaches (the compact sand makes for an easy ride). Travelers can rent bikes thanks to several companies on the island, including Island Life Bike Rentals & Dolphin Tours, a top-rated company that received a 4.9-star rating on Tripadvisor. Pro tip: Keep your eyes peeled for birds, alligators, deer, and other wildlife during your ride. The Pinckney Island National Wildlife Refuge is a particular favorite of bird watchers for the thousands of migratory species that stop there every year. Those who prefer heading out on foot can plan a hike on one of the scenic trails instead.

Don't forget to also sign up for a round of golf at one of the island's 23 different courses, several of which overlook the pristine sea, including the Harbour Town Golf Links at The Sea Pines Resort (part of the famous PGA Tour) or the Robert Trent Jones Course at Palmetto Dunes, which takes advantage of the Atlantic Ocean's shifting winds for an interesting game.

Once you've had your fill of land-based activities, head out on the water for a boating adventure you won't forget. Book a fishing charter — you can try your hand at both deep sea fishing or fly fishing in a salt marsh. To see larger marine wildlife, head out on a dolphin-sightseeing cruise, or try to spot dolphins from the shore. Alternatively, set sail searching for alligators on guided tours through the freshwater lakes of the Sea Pines Resort Forest Preserve. For a bit more of a workout, try your hand at stand up paddle boarding — there are even classes you can take to get the hang of the sport — or head out on a kayak.