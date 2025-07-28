One Of South Carolina's Top Resort Towns Blends Bikeable Beaches, Golf Greens, And Dolphin Tours
At less than 5 miles wide and just 12 miles long, there's no shortage of picturesque spots on South Carolina's Hilton Head Island. So it's no wonder the small but mighty island has become a popular vacation destination, with more than 2.5 million people visiting each year, according to Discover South Carolina. From seemingly endless bike trails (there are more than 100 miles of them) to its gorgeous warm water offering opportunities for kayaking, fishing, and even dolphin-spotting tours, plus nearly two dozen golf courses and rich Gullah Geechee culture, there's plenty to explore during a visit to Hilton Head.
The island is easy to get to thanks to frequent flights to two area airports: Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV), which is about an hour's drive from the island, and Hilton Head Island Airport (HHH), which is located right on the island itself. Travelers can fly into these airports on several major carriers, including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Frontier Airlines, JetBlue, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, and more. The other option is to drive, with the island located under an hour from Savannah and just over two hours from Charleston.
Hilton Head offers endless bike trails, golf, and other outdoor activities
There's no one way to explore the island of Hilton Head, with amazing options available for breathtaking bike trails, incredible golf courses, and endless water activities (including the chance to spot playful dolphins). Start with a bike tour of the island's more than 100 miles of flat trails, or ride along the beaches (the compact sand makes for an easy ride). Travelers can rent bikes thanks to several companies on the island, including Island Life Bike Rentals & Dolphin Tours, a top-rated company that received a 4.9-star rating on Tripadvisor. Pro tip: Keep your eyes peeled for birds, alligators, deer, and other wildlife during your ride. The Pinckney Island National Wildlife Refuge is a particular favorite of bird watchers for the thousands of migratory species that stop there every year. Those who prefer heading out on foot can plan a hike on one of the scenic trails instead.
Don't forget to also sign up for a round of golf at one of the island's 23 different courses, several of which overlook the pristine sea, including the Harbour Town Golf Links at The Sea Pines Resort (part of the famous PGA Tour) or the Robert Trent Jones Course at Palmetto Dunes, which takes advantage of the Atlantic Ocean's shifting winds for an interesting game.
Once you've had your fill of land-based activities, head out on the water for a boating adventure you won't forget. Book a fishing charter — you can try your hand at both deep sea fishing or fly fishing in a salt marsh. To see larger marine wildlife, head out on a dolphin-sightseeing cruise, or try to spot dolphins from the shore. Alternatively, set sail searching for alligators on guided tours through the freshwater lakes of the Sea Pines Resort Forest Preserve. For a bit more of a workout, try your hand at stand up paddle boarding — there are even classes you can take to get the hang of the sport — or head out on a kayak.
You can appreciate Hilton Head's storied history during a visit
Hilton Head wasn't always the well-developed playground it is now. In fact, boats were the only way to get to the island until 1956 (incidentally the same year resort development began). But Hilton Head Island's historic culture far precedes that. Long before the resorts existed, there were the Gullah Geechee people, descendants of enslaved West and Central Africans who were forcibly brought to the lower Atlantic states, including South Carolina. Through it all, the Gullah Geechee were able to maintain many of their Indigenous traditions and create a new language, Gullah.
Today, visitors can learn about this history by heading to the Gullah Museum of Hilton Head Island, which focuses on sharing the Gullah community's traditions, language, crafts, and stories. The museum, which was founded in 2003, now houses about 500 artifacts. Or check out the Coastal Discovery Museum, which is dedicated to preserving the island's cultural and natural history and often features Gullah basket makers who are there sewing sweetgrass baskets. Travelers can also celebrate the Gullah Geechee culture through food, with classic dishes like okra and shrimp and grits available to sample throughout Hilton Head.