Take Time To Experience A Historic East Coast Culture On Your Next Visit To Hilton Head Island

When most people think of South Carolina's Hilton Head Island, they picture gorgeous beaches, scenic golf courses, and tennis courts – ideal recreational activities that Hilton Head is known for. What many don't know is that there's a unique historic community there with their own language and culture: the Gullah Geechee people. Descended from slaves forcibly brought to the region beginning in the 16th century, the Gullah people were originally from different African countries and developed their own shared language to communicate. This creole is a mix of English, Wolof, Yoruba, and other West African languages.

There are Gullah communities as far north as Pender County, North Carolina and as far south as St. John's County, Florida including along the barrier islands between the European-influenced city of Charleston and the beautiful, walkable gem of Savannah. This 12,000-square-mile area is called the Gullah Geechee Corridor and it's one of 62 National Heritage Areas across the United States that are designated by Congress to preserve their contributions to American culture. As is traditional, extended families live in Hilton Head's Gullah villages, and each has a praise house (place for worship). Some communities are known for skilled trades such as making shoes (Jonesville) or baskets (Chaplin) or fishing (Spanish Wells) – all skills passed down from generation to generation. To learn about the Gullah history and culture firsthand, sign up for a Gullah Heritage Tour.