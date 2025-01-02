Take Time To Experience A Historic East Coast Culture On Your Next Visit To Hilton Head Island
When most people think of South Carolina's Hilton Head Island, they picture gorgeous beaches, scenic golf courses, and tennis courts – ideal recreational activities that Hilton Head is known for. What many don't know is that there's a unique historic community there with their own language and culture: the Gullah Geechee people. Descended from slaves forcibly brought to the region beginning in the 16th century, the Gullah people were originally from different African countries and developed their own shared language to communicate. This creole is a mix of English, Wolof, Yoruba, and other West African languages.
There are Gullah communities as far north as Pender County, North Carolina and as far south as St. John's County, Florida including along the barrier islands between the European-influenced city of Charleston and the beautiful, walkable gem of Savannah. This 12,000-square-mile area is called the Gullah Geechee Corridor and it's one of 62 National Heritage Areas across the United States that are designated by Congress to preserve their contributions to American culture. As is traditional, extended families live in Hilton Head's Gullah villages, and each has a praise house (place for worship). Some communities are known for skilled trades such as making shoes (Jonesville) or baskets (Chaplin) or fishing (Spanish Wells) – all skills passed down from generation to generation. To learn about the Gullah history and culture firsthand, sign up for a Gullah Heritage Tour.
About the Gullah Heritage Trail and tour
Because Hilton Head's Gullah communities were isolated on an island (there wasn't a bridge to the mainland until 1956), their language and traditions were preserved. The highlight of the island's Gullah Museum is a 1930 cottage built by a former slave and preserved as a window into the life of the Gullah people in years past. A member of the Gullah community leads the two-hour Gullah Heritage Trail Tour and provides insight into their distinctive culture. Among the sights you'll see are a one-room schoolhouse and the ruins of a plantation with two slave cabins constructed from tabby, a material made from oyster shells.
The tour pauses at the First Freedom Village Historic Marker so guests can learn about Mitchelville, a village built by formerly enslaved people in the United States. In 1862, Mitchelville residents laid out streets, built homes, drafted laws, elected leaders, and ensured that all their children received an education. This village served as a model for other communities and was so successful that Harriet Tubman visited to learn about their strategy. Mitchelville was so important that Union forces built a fortification to protect it. Men from the 32nd U.S. Colored Infantry constructed Fort Howell, which was largely made of earth. As you tour the island's historic sights and see how Gullah people live now, you'll learn about their food, basketweaving traditions, spiritual beliefs, and more.
About Hilton Head Island
The readers of Condé Nast Traveler consistently crown Hilton Head as one of their favorite American islands, not least for its resort amenities like 24 golf courses. A big part of the island's appeal is its laid-back charm instead of feeling built up. It also doesn't hurt that Hilton Head is easy to get to – Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport is 45 miles away and offers flights to many U.S. destinations.
In addition to taking the Gullah Heritage Tour, climb the red-and-white-striped Harbour Town Lighthouse for a great view and consider experiencing Tripadvisor's favorite three Hilton Head activities. Topping the list is one of America's best family-friendly beaches, Coligny Beach Park, which has calm water, free parking, and a spurting water fountain that kids can run through. If you want to get out of the sun and sip a tiki cocktail, go to the Hilton Head Distillery. You'll be greeted with a welcome cocktail before the one-hour tour and then can sample six craft spirits. Rum is a specialty with offerings like bananas foster rum and dark pineapple rum, and they also produce vodka and whiskey. Bicycling is also a popular activity. With more than 70 miles of well-marked pathways and 15,000 bikes for rent, Hilton Head has earned gold status as a bicycle-friendly community from the American League of Bicyclists –- you can even ride on the beach! If you're a Hilton Head fan, also check out another Palmetto State resort island, perfect for spa lovers.