This Seafood Trail Along South Carolina's Coast Connects Delectable Dishes With History, Culture, And Views

If you're looking for a blend of coastal activities, gorgeous scenery, and delicious seafood, South Carolina is about as good as it gets in the U.S. In fact, South Carolina's Lowcountry is the most soulful coastline, complete with cute towns and incredible seafood. Hidden just beneath the surface of Lowcountry culture are the Gullah Geechee people. As descendants of enslaved Africans, the Gullah Geechee offer a vital insight into how the history of slavery has shaped this part of America.

While you can learn all about Gullah culture by reading stories, visiting museums, and touring historical sites, there's one other (far tastier) way to do it: through food. That's where the Gullah Geechee Seafood Trail comes in.

Because the Gullah Geechee people were localized to the coastline, typically on remote barrier islands disconnected from the mainland, seafood became a way of life. Even if you've indulged in Lowcountry boils and seafood shacks before, you've probably never experienced the unique flavors and spices present in Gullah cuisine. This seafood trail allows you to learn more about Gullah Geechee culture while supporting small businesses and treating your taste buds to an unforgettable feast.