This Seafood Trail Along South Carolina's Coast Connects Delectable Dishes With History, Culture, And Views
If you're looking for a blend of coastal activities, gorgeous scenery, and delicious seafood, South Carolina is about as good as it gets in the U.S. In fact, South Carolina's Lowcountry is the most soulful coastline, complete with cute towns and incredible seafood. Hidden just beneath the surface of Lowcountry culture are the Gullah Geechee people. As descendants of enslaved Africans, the Gullah Geechee offer a vital insight into how the history of slavery has shaped this part of America.
While you can learn all about Gullah culture by reading stories, visiting museums, and touring historical sites, there's one other (far tastier) way to do it: through food. That's where the Gullah Geechee Seafood Trail comes in.
Because the Gullah Geechee people were localized to the coastline, typically on remote barrier islands disconnected from the mainland, seafood became a way of life. Even if you've indulged in Lowcountry boils and seafood shacks before, you've probably never experienced the unique flavors and spices present in Gullah cuisine. This seafood trail allows you to learn more about Gullah Geechee culture while supporting small businesses and treating your taste buds to an unforgettable feast.
What is the Gullah Geechee seafood trail?
According to the official Gullah Geechee Seafood Trail website, the trail extends from Shallotte, North Carolina to Brunswick, Georgia, a quiet coastal town that also acts as the gateway to the Golden Isles. However, most of the trail runs along South Carolina's coastline. There are even a few spots further inland that shouldn't be overlooked if you want to explore as much of the trail as possible.
Although seafood and Gullah cuisine are the main stars of the trail, it also boasts a plethora of experiences, historical sites, hotels, and craft boutiques. Overall, the goal of the trail is to impart as much of Gullah Geechee culture as it can onto visitors, by highlighting a diverse blend of local businesses.
That said, the food you can sample on this trail is sublime. For example, if you want to taste some of the best seafood gumbo outside of New Orleans, check out Gullah Grub on St. Helena Island. Or, if you're looking for Gullah-inspired soul food, Hannibal's Soul Kitchen in Charleston is a delight. Georgetown has a cluster of delicious restaurants, including Taste Lounge, which regularly hosts crab nights, or Eve's Caribbean Soul Food, which delivers a mouthwatering menu of African and Caribbean flavors. If you prefer lightly-fried seafood, check out Lamar's Fish and Chips.
How to maximize your Gullah Geechee experience
Because the Gullah Geechee Seafood Trail encompasses such a broad expanse, it's nearly impossible to try everything in a single trip (unless you plan to spend a while on the road). Instead, it's probably better to focus on one or two cities with a cluster of activities and restaurants, such as Charleston or Georgetown. Charleston International Airport is probably the best central location, and you can head north or south along the trail from there.
If you want to incorporate as much beach time as possible, you might check out Hilton Head Island and Beaufort, aka "America's happiest seaside town." Both of these spots are rich with Gullah Geechee culture and allow you to walk along pristine white sand beaches and indulge in a wide variety of activities (and restaurants) during your stay. These spots also offer incredible hotel options, whether you want to spend a night or a weekend.
Finally, if you're feeling a bit overwhelmed by the number of activities and destinations, you can follow itineraries on the Gullah Geechee Seafood Trail website. For example, in Beaufort, you can visit the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Headquarters, view the Reconstruction Era National Park, and get some gumbo at Gullah Grub Restaurant.