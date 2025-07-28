Birthplace Of The 'World's Largest Musky' This Wisconsin Fishing And ATV Haven Hosts Two Of The World's Top Races

Hayward, a small city in northwestern Wisconsin about 70 miles south of Lake Superior, one of the Midwest's most stunning lakes, is a destination for anglers, ATV riders, cross-country skiers, and people who want to see Big Fish. Hayward's home to the largest musky in the world, a giant fiberglass-and-steel statue proudly displayed outside the National Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame. At 143 feet long and four stories high, the musky — frozen as if mid-leap — is not only a world record holder but also a functioning event space where people have reportedly gotten married. Stroll the grounds' "Sea of Fishes" sculpture garden and the museum stuffed with vintage boat motors, antique fishing gear, and fish taxidermy, then enter the musky through its tail and ascend two flights of stairs to emerge through its gaping jaw — the observation deck – for a view of Lake Hayward. It's lofted above an 88,000-gallon pond where, you guessed it, you can go fishing. "It's not just a sculpture, it's a shrine," says the World Record Academy.

The musky — short for muskellunge, and sometimes spelled muskie — is a cousin of the pike and one of the largest native North American freshwater fish. Found throughout the Midwest, it's nicknamed "the fish of 10,000 casts" because it's notoriously hard for even experienced anglers to catch, making it a coveted trophy.

An estimated 10,000 visitors see the giant musky each year, but there are plenty of other reasons to visit Hayward. The renowned Chequamegon Mountain Bike Festival and the American Birkebeiner cross-country ski race draw outdoor enthusiasts from around the world each year. Hayward is also home to iconic Wisconsin supper clubs and one of the largest powwows in North America, produced by the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Ojibwe.