Birthplace Of The 'World's Largest Musky' This Wisconsin Fishing And ATV Haven Hosts Two Of The World's Top Races
Hayward, a small city in northwestern Wisconsin about 70 miles south of Lake Superior, one of the Midwest's most stunning lakes, is a destination for anglers, ATV riders, cross-country skiers, and people who want to see Big Fish. Hayward's home to the largest musky in the world, a giant fiberglass-and-steel statue proudly displayed outside the National Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame. At 143 feet long and four stories high, the musky — frozen as if mid-leap — is not only a world record holder but also a functioning event space where people have reportedly gotten married. Stroll the grounds' "Sea of Fishes" sculpture garden and the museum stuffed with vintage boat motors, antique fishing gear, and fish taxidermy, then enter the musky through its tail and ascend two flights of stairs to emerge through its gaping jaw — the observation deck – for a view of Lake Hayward. It's lofted above an 88,000-gallon pond where, you guessed it, you can go fishing. "It's not just a sculpture, it's a shrine," says the World Record Academy.
The musky — short for muskellunge, and sometimes spelled muskie — is a cousin of the pike and one of the largest native North American freshwater fish. Found throughout the Midwest, it's nicknamed "the fish of 10,000 casts" because it's notoriously hard for even experienced anglers to catch, making it a coveted trophy.
An estimated 10,000 visitors see the giant musky each year, but there are plenty of other reasons to visit Hayward. The renowned Chequamegon Mountain Bike Festival and the American Birkebeiner cross-country ski race draw outdoor enthusiasts from around the world each year. Hayward is also home to iconic Wisconsin supper clubs and one of the largest powwows in North America, produced by the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Ojibwe.
Fish for musky and more on Lake Hayward and hit the trails at Birkebeiner
Head to the city's centerpiece, the 2,000-acre, crystal-clear Lake Howard, and rent a pontoon from any of several local outfitters, like Hayward Power Sports. You can paddleboard or kayak in the peaceful lake and cast some lines (for muskies, of course, or bass and walleye). Round out your day with pizza and ice cream on the waterfront at Angler's Haven Resort.
When you're ready to swap water for woods, explore the American Birkebeiner Trail System, or "Birkie Trail." With over 62 miles (100 kilometers) of skiing, hiking, biking, and trekking trails, it was named the No. 1 one cross-country ski destination in the U.S. by USA Today. The Birkie runs from Hayward north to Cable and the Chequamegon National Forest, an area filled with thousands of lakes and hundreds of miles of trails. Open year-round and maintained by the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation, the Birkie also hosts North America's biggest and most prestigious cross-country ski marathon, the four-day Slumberland American Birkebeiner. Approximately 12,000 skiers converge in Hayward each year to race in events ranging from 50 or 55-kilometer marathons to shorter 29K and 15K races. Dedicated skiers who finish 20 Birkie events over time earn the title of "Birchlegger."
The Chequamegon MTB Festival — formerly the Chequamegon Fat Tire Festival — is one of the oldest mountain bike events in the U.S. Since its inception in 1983, it has drawn thousands to the Northwoods for a weekend of riding tree-riddled terrain via the American Birkebeiner Ski Trail. The three-day affair features a 40-mile race, a "Short and Fat" 16-mile fast race, and a "Little Loggers" race for kids. The 40-miler race is fifth in Life Time Grand Prix series, where elite athletes compete for the title.
Celebrate a legacy of lumber and enjoy cultural events and delicious local fare in Hayward
Hayward is about 100 miles north of Eau Claire, the artsy "indie capital of the Midwest." The town was founded around 1878 by Anthony Hayward, an Eau Claire resident who built a sawmill that led to the community's growth. Today, Hayward continues to celebrate its history with seasonal lumberjack shows at the local Lumberjack Bowl and the Lumberjack World Championships, where flannel-clad competitors compete in contests meant to mimic old-time log rolling and sawing.
The Hayward Lakes also boasts an extensive ATV trail system that has become one of the go-to ATV destinations around the Midwest. The county provides detailed maps and trail signage separating ATV routes from other types of trails, and side-by-sides are allowed. You can also rent ATVs or even snowmobiles and boats through Runamuk Rides, a local, veteran-owned business.
After a day on the trails, stop by Out of the Woods Winery for local wines, ciders, and a gallery full of rotating art featuring work by local artists. Enjoy a Friday fish fry and a brandy old fashioned at Tally Ho Supper Club, a mainstay since the 1950s, or order walleye at Lost Land Lake Lodge. If you're looking to spend an evening indoors, you can visit The Park Center, an old movie theater-turned-performing arts venue in downtown Hayward favored by locals and visitors alike. It offers a bustling calendar of events, ranging from big band orchestra to Shakespeare productions. Visitors in fall can catch the cranberry festival at Stone Lake, about 13 miles south of Hayward, while summer brings the annual Musky Festival. Sawyer County has a small airport, but most travelers fly into Duluth, Minnesota, about 75 miles north, which is the closest major hub.