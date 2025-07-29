Why You Should Think Twice Before Booking An Airbnb Stay At A Larger Property

It's easy to understand why you might prefer an Airbnb over a hotel for your vacation. You often have more amenities like a kitchen to prepare food, a backyard, private pool, or laundry facilities. It can feel more home-y, which makes sense as it's often someone's home you're renting. However, travel pro Rick Steves has issues with Airbnb over how it's raised rent and changed the vibe in cities around the world. In addition, some travelers have stopped using Airbnb because of rising prices and security risks. While you may still choose to rent an Airbnb, you should probably think twice before booking a stay at a larger property to celebrate your birthday weekend or host your friend's bachelor party. It may not be safe, and you could end up violating one of the company's rules.

Larger properties that are rented out can turn into sites for rowdy house parties, upsetting the neighbors, as one property north of Lake Tahoe that sleeps 14 has, according to The New York Times. In this case, it's caused calls to the police and the formation of a group set to fight short-term rentals. A short-term rental in New Jersey ended up with a massive house party in 2020, drawing over 700 people. Another Airbnb property in California was the site of a Halloween party shooting in 2019 that killed five people.