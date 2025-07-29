A Beach Town On The Dominican Republic's Wilder, Less Touristy Side Is A Secret Tropical Island Paradise

When you think of the Dominican Republic, images of endless, white sand beaches, crystal-clear turquoise waters, and pina coladas by the armful flood the imagination. While many travelers flock to the larger and more well-known cities of Santo Domingo and Punta Cana, the country's wildly underrated peninsula, Samaná, offers all the beauty and wildness of the Dominican Republic, without the high prices and overcrowded beaches that come standard with the country's mainstream coastal destinations.

Because the Dominican Republic has no shortage of luxury five-star resorts and more affordable off-the-grid destinations, you really can't go wrong no matter where you decide to stay and play. However, Las Terrenas, a small town on the Samaná Peninsula, showcases the very best of what the country has to offer. Just a 2-hour drive from Las Américas International Airport in Santo Domingo, and 4 hours from popular Punta Cana, this laid-back bayside destination is worth the bumpy bus ride and offers a serene escape from busy city streets and over-touristed destinations.

Pristine stretches of sand and trendy beach clubs are scattered alongside hiking trails, waterfalls, and jungle hideaways in Las Terrenas. Affordable hotels and lodging mix seamlessly with luxurious resorts and abundant vacation rentals. Upscale dining experiences sit nestled comfortably beside beloved local eateries. The town is surprisingly walkable or easily explored by ATV, and it's a nature lover's paradise, offering endless opportunities for outdoor adventure, water sports, or simply communing with the area's diverse natural attractions and animal inhabitants.