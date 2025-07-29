A Beach Town On The Dominican Republic's Wilder, Less Touristy Side Is A Secret Tropical Island Paradise
When you think of the Dominican Republic, images of endless, white sand beaches, crystal-clear turquoise waters, and pina coladas by the armful flood the imagination. While many travelers flock to the larger and more well-known cities of Santo Domingo and Punta Cana, the country's wildly underrated peninsula, Samaná, offers all the beauty and wildness of the Dominican Republic, without the high prices and overcrowded beaches that come standard with the country's mainstream coastal destinations.
Because the Dominican Republic has no shortage of luxury five-star resorts and more affordable off-the-grid destinations, you really can't go wrong no matter where you decide to stay and play. However, Las Terrenas, a small town on the Samaná Peninsula, showcases the very best of what the country has to offer. Just a 2-hour drive from Las Américas International Airport in Santo Domingo, and 4 hours from popular Punta Cana, this laid-back bayside destination is worth the bumpy bus ride and offers a serene escape from busy city streets and over-touristed destinations.
Pristine stretches of sand and trendy beach clubs are scattered alongside hiking trails, waterfalls, and jungle hideaways in Las Terrenas. Affordable hotels and lodging mix seamlessly with luxurious resorts and abundant vacation rentals. Upscale dining experiences sit nestled comfortably beside beloved local eateries. The town is surprisingly walkable or easily explored by ATV, and it's a nature lover's paradise, offering endless opportunities for outdoor adventure, water sports, or simply communing with the area's diverse natural attractions and animal inhabitants.
Las Terrenas: Come for the beaches, stay for the adventure
While the Dominican Republic's terrain is more than 80% mountainous, one-third of the country's coastline is made up of immaculate beaches. One could spend weeks just exploring the 12 beaches in and around Las Terrenas alone. Playa Bonita lives up to its name in every way, with quintessentially Caribbean turquoise blue-green waters offering welcoming waves suitable for swimmers and surfers alike. Many of Las Terrenas' other beaches, like Playa Rancho, Playa Punta Popy, and Playa El Portillo, create the ideal backdrop for horseback riding, Bachata dance lessons, sunset photoshoots, and so much more.
If you're visiting from mid-January through early April, book an unforgettable whale watching tour. The Dominican Republic is a vital and protected migratory and breeding ground for Humpback Whales, with the calm, warm waters of Samaná drawing thousands of whales each season. While humpbacks dominate, Orcas, Sperm Whales, and Atlantic Right Whales can also be seen on rare occasions. Ethically operated excursions that prioritize the well-being of the whales and pods have become so pervasive that 90% result in sightings, with lucky visitors even experiencing breaches of mothers with their calves.
In addition to whale watching there are several year-round tours and excursions that explore Las Terrenas and the greater Samaná Peninsula. Surfing, kayaking, and snorkeling can be found throughout, as well as guided trips to remote destinations like Los Haitises National Park. While just across the bay from Las Terrenas, the journey to the National Park by car is over 4 hours, but you can catch a half-day boat tour easily from Las Terrenas.
Where to eat and stay in Las Terrenas
When you're able to finally tear yourself away from the relaxing beaches and unending excursions, explore Las Terrenas' food scene. While some restaurants and eateries are quite pricey, there are countless affordable options for refined foodies, as well as those with easier-to-satisfy palettes.
Mosquito Boutique Hotel, located on Playa Bonita, is a popular and highly-rated destination for all things beach, food, nightlife, and lodging. Ostia Gastro Bar and Zu Ceviche & Brasserie combine the freshest seafood with unique atmospheres and laid-back nightlife activities. The highly-rated El Lugar has been called the "best restaurant" in Las Terrenas by more than one TripAdvisor reviewer, while Restaurante Luis located on the beach serves freshly-grilled whole fish, in-the-shell lobsters, and straight-from-the-pineapple pina coladas at surprisingly affordable prices.
If you prefer a more relaxing, isolated, and all-in-one getaway, head an hour and a half east to the tip of the Samaná peninsula to stay at the Wyndham Alltra Samaná. This blissful beachside resort is located on a secluded portion of the peninsula and is just minutes from remote islands, Instagram-worthy waterfalls, and uncrowded beaches. The hotel also offers horseback riding, whale watching, and fishing set against an all-inclusive 4-star entertainment, dining, and lodging experience.