This Pristine Central American Archipelago Has Stark White Beaches, Crystalline Seas, And Abundant Marine Life
Panama, Central America's most stunning coastal country, is full of some of the most beautiful islands in the world. From Bocas del Toro in the northwest to San Blas in the northeast, it's the perfect destination for ocean lovers who want to unwind, soak in the sun, and discover a coastal way of life. Because of their overwhelming appeal, some of these destinations are experiencing a high volume of travelers that may detract from their pristine remoteness, but with more than 1,400 islands, Panama still boasts quiet, untouched islands ready for the intrepid explorer and laid-back lounger alike.
One of these places is the Pearl Islands, or Islas de Las Perlas. The Pearl Islands are an archipelago of 139 islands and islets sitting just off the coast of Panama City. An ex-colonial outpost, named for the size and quality of the pearls that can be found there, they are host to unspoiled beaches, stunning marine life, and charming coastal villages. The island most equipped for tourists is Contadora, which has a number of hotels and guesthouses, as well as some restaurants and small stores. There is also the popular town of San Miguel on Isla del Rey, the second largest island. Beyond these islands, the archipelago is quiet and relatively undeveloped, making for an amazing place to unplug and relax, live like the locals, and discover the beauty of Central America's coastline.
What to do on the Pearl Islands
Of course, one of the most popular things to do on the Pearl Islands is relax. With 83 golden, white, and even black sand beaches, it would be a waste not to soak them in and enjoy the sounds of the Pacific lapping at their shores. Playa Cacique is a popular, easy-to-reach spot on Contadora. Playa Larga, on the same island, is a stunning golden beach that's also perfect for explorers, with an abandoned ship sitting right on the beach . There are many lesser-known beaches on the smaller islands like Saboga, where you will find the volcanic black sand beach, Playa Negra. San José island equally has dozens, like the stunning white Playa Grande, that backs onto a luxury resort the Hacienda del Mar.
Snorkeling is also a must-do activity with swim-out reefs on a few islands, as well as boat operators who can take you farther out to sea. Coral Dreams, a company based on Isla Contadora, boasts over 200 five star reviews on Tripadvisor for their tours, or you could opt to rent your own snorkel gear on Contadora to enjoy the five coral reefs around the island. It's possible to see turtles, rainbow fish, and rays, along with a myriad of other spectacular creatures, during a trip. Remember to keep the environment and your own safety in mind and look up how to safely snorkel around coral reefs before you dive in. If you're visiting between July and October, you can catch a glimpse of migrating humpback whales, who arrive at the islands to raise their young. Again, local guides would be happy to take you out on their boats to enjoy this magnificent spectacle.
How to get to the Pearl Islands
Although the low-key islands feel miles away from any major city, they are relatively easy to get to. There are direct flights into the country's capital, Panama City, from 19 U.S. airports spanning the breadth of the country. These include airports in New York, Washington, Georgia, Florida, Chicago, Texas, Colorado, and California. Once you've arrived in Panama City, you have the choice to fly into Contadora Airport, which takes around 20 minutes. Alternatively, you can take the ferry, which will set you back about $100 for a round-trip and take two hours of your time. If you're lucky, the ferry can double as a dolphin watching excursion! Because of their proximity to the mainland, it is also possible to see the Pearl Islands on a day trip from Panama City.
Once you're on the islands, there is little in the way of public transport, or even cars, but most of them are so small you can walk almost anywhere. There's also the option to rent a golf cart on the larger islands to travel in style. Of course, it's likely you'll also be hopping on and off boats all throughout your stay, as they are the best way to see multiple islands on your trip. You can find water taxis, locals, and tour operators who can help arrange transport between the islands. As Panama has one of the lowest costs of living in the world, getting around the country won't strain your wallet too much.