This Pristine Central American Archipelago Has Stark White Beaches, Crystalline Seas, And Abundant Marine Life

Of course, one of the most popular things to do on the Pearl Islands is relax. With 83 golden, white, and even black sand beaches, it would be a waste not to soak them in and enjoy the sounds of the Pacific lapping at their shores. Playa Cacique is a popular, easy-to-reach spot on Contadora. Playa Larga, on the same island, is a stunning golden beach that's also perfect for explorers, with an abandoned ship sitting right on the beach . There are many lesser-known beaches on the smaller islands like Saboga, where you will find the volcanic black sand beach, Playa Negra. San José island equally has dozens, like the stunning white Playa Grande, that backs onto a luxury resort the Hacienda del Mar.

Snorkeling is also a must-do activity with swim-out reefs on a few islands, as well as boat operators who can take you farther out to sea. Coral Dreams, a company based on Isla Contadora, boasts over 200 five star reviews on Tripadvisor for their tours, or you could opt to rent your own snorkel gear on Contadora to enjoy the five coral reefs around the island. It's possible to see turtles, rainbow fish, and rays, along with a myriad of other spectacular creatures, during a trip. Remember to keep the environment and your own safety in mind and look up how to safely snorkel around coral reefs before you dive in. If you're visiting between July and October, you can catch a glimpse of migrating humpback whales, who arrive at the islands to raise their young. Again, local guides would be happy to take you out on their boats to enjoy this magnificent spectacle.