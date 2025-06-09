Central America's Most Stunning Coastal Country Full Of Pristine Beaches Is An Affordable Tropical Getaway

Central America boasts some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. With Pacific and Caribbean surf, gorgeous weather, and clear blue water, it's easy to see why the region is so popular with travelers trying to top up their tan or hit the waves. This popularity has been driving up prices in some countries, however, leaving many searching for a seaside Shangri-La that doesn't break the bank.

Thankfully, Panama, Central America's tropical paradise, boasts one of the lowest costs of living in the world, and is just as friendly on tourists' wallets as well. On top of a rich history and layered culture, it also has some of the best beaches in the region. Its thin, long geography means that you could even wake up on a Pacific beach and, with just an hour's drive, fall asleep on a Caribbean one.

Most visitors will likely fly into Panama City, and with direct flights from 19 U.S. cities, it's exceptionally convenient to do so. At the time of writing, round-trip flights from Miami are hovering between $300 and $400 all year. Flights from JFK are also in this region, though airfares, like everything else, will be more expensive in the high (and dry) season from December to April. Traveling from the West Coast is a touch more expensive, but it is still possible to find flights for around $300 if you can be flexible with your dates. Plus, you can always research the best ways to find cheap, last-minute flights this summer for even more savings.