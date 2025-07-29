One Of Only Four Territorial Prisons Open To The Public Is An Eerie Idaho Attraction With A Notorious History

You wake up unbearably cold, with no heating to ease the frigidity of Boise's severe winter, sealed in by sandstone walls. It's stifling, especially with a terrible cough and bad ventilation. Your cell hasn't been cleaned in almost a month, and the communal "honey pot" for waste is full from the previous day. You work in the shirt, shoe, or license plate factory, at the bakery, or on backbreaking road construction. The next day, you do it all again. And again — until your time is up, whether by release, at the gallows with nine others, or by other gruesome ends.

This was life at the Old Idaho Penitentiary, now one of only four American territorial prisons open to the public. Notorious for its harsh conditions, the site remains chilling because it looks as much as it did when vacated in 1973, from graffiti to ruins left by a major fire. Considered one of the state's most haunted places, the "Old Pen" is more than a macabre museum drawing history buffs, paranormal enthusiasts, and curious tourists. It's a symbol of Boise's transformation from frontier town to state capital. Opened in 1872 to hold gold rush outlaws, the prison expanded over the decades — often beyond capacity — as Idaho's population and crime rate grew. It housed all types of felons, including violent murderers.

The prison began with a single cell house on 4 acres, ringed by a wooden fence. Inmates quarried yellow sandstone from the nearby Table Rock foothills to build its fortresslike administration building and 17-foot-high wall with guard turrets. Its rusticated Romanesque cell blocks — deliberately designed to feel "somber" and oppressive — reflect the grim penal conditions of the times, a stark contrast to Boise today, a lively college city that's one of the best places to retire in America.