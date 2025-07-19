One Of The Best Places To Retire In America Is A Lively College City Known For Affordability Out West

For most people, being able to retire somewhere affordable like Port St. Lucie in Florida is a top consideration since you no longer have the income from a full-time job. In a report from the National Education Association (NEA), Boise's cost of living is 7.3% below the national average, and lifetime healthcare costs for senior couples are also below average at $366,449. Despite being a college town, the NEA states that people aged 65 and older make up just over 11% of Boise's population.

According to Zillow, the average cost to buy a house in Boise is just over $500,000. While there are cities out there with cheaper housing rates than this, Boise makes up for it in lifestyle benefits. Plus, the city has access to subsidized housing for low-income seniors who meet eligibility requirements. As an older adult, it's also important to consider proximity to assisted living facilities for down the road. The good news is that Boise offers over 40 assisted living options.

As far as taxes go, Idaho does not apply a tax to social security payments, but pensions are taxed. The state doesn't have an estate, gift, or inheritance tax, but they do charge a 6% sales tax on day-to-day purchases such as groceries. To compare, California has the highest state sales tax rate at 7.25%.