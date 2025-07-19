One Of The Best Places To Retire In America Is A Lively College City Known For Affordability Out West
One of the perks of retirement is getting the chance to relocate to a new city or town where you can enjoy your golden years. Maybe you want to retire by the beach of Florida's coastal city, Delray, or in a destination you've always dreamed of living in. No matter where you're interested in moving to, though, it's important to consider a city that's actually ideal for retirees. You'll need to weigh factors like cost of living, lifestyle, community, and healthcare. As it turns out, when you consider all factors, one of the best retirement destinations in America is Boise, Idaho.
Boise may not have been on your radar yet, but this lively college city offers affordability and other benefits to retirees that make it worth your consideration. Located in the northwest region of the United States, Idaho borders six U.S. states and Canada, and the city of Boise is located on the southwest side of the state near the Oregon border.
Here's what the data says about retiring in Boise
For most people, being able to retire somewhere affordable like Port St. Lucie in Florida is a top consideration since you no longer have the income from a full-time job. In a report from the National Education Association (NEA), Boise's cost of living is 7.3% below the national average, and lifetime healthcare costs for senior couples are also below average at $366,449. Despite being a college town, the NEA states that people aged 65 and older make up just over 11% of Boise's population.
According to Zillow, the average cost to buy a house in Boise is just over $500,000. While there are cities out there with cheaper housing rates than this, Boise makes up for it in lifestyle benefits. Plus, the city has access to subsidized housing for low-income seniors who meet eligibility requirements. As an older adult, it's also important to consider proximity to assisted living facilities for down the road. The good news is that Boise offers over 40 assisted living options.
As far as taxes go, Idaho does not apply a tax to social security payments, but pensions are taxed. The state doesn't have an estate, gift, or inheritance tax, but they do charge a 6% sales tax on day-to-day purchases such as groceries. To compare, California has the highest state sales tax rate at 7.25%.
Lifestyle benefits of retiring in Boise
Your retirement is an opportunity to relax after a long career, but lounging in front of the TV can get boring quickly. For many retirees, having lots to do and a thriving community is important. A report from the World Health Organization shared that social connections are vital in preventing mental health problems in older adults.
So, how does Boise promote an active, social community for retirees? Those who love the performing arts can enjoy live shows at Boise State University's Velma V. Morrison Center for the Performing Arts. There's also the Stage Coach Theatre, Boise Little Theater, Egyptian Theatre, and Boise Contemporary Theatre.
Another benefit to Boise is that it's a retirement-friendly city packed with outdoor fun. For example, the Boise River Greenbelt has trails for hiking, biking, or running. Fishing, skiing, golfing, and water sports are other examples of activities you can enjoy in and around Boise. If you're new to the area, consider joining an outdoor social group like the Mountain West Outdoor Club. This Boise-based social club welcomes people of all ages and has activities going on Monday through Friday. There's also the Boise Hikers' Guild, which does monthly hiking excursions.