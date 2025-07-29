Iowa's Oldest State Park Is A Picturesque Recreation Destination With Prime Camping And Outdoor Fun
Across Iowa, a total of 83 parks and recreation areas — including 21 that are managed through lease agreements with counties and municipalities — invite visitors to experience tens of thousands of acres of natural landscapes. Among them are Pikes Peak State Park, one of Iowa's most romantic destinations, Cedar Rock State Park, with its historic Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home, and Maquoketa Caves State Park, known for its camping spots and fairytale forests. Another can't miss destination — and the state's oldest— is Backbone State Park. Dedicated in 1920, it remains a favorite for camping, hiking, fishing, rock climbing, and more.
Backbone State Park's namesake rock formation, also known as the Devil's Backbone, is the highest point in northeast Iowa. This narrow ridge of rock dates back about 430 million years, when modern-day Iowa was submerged under a shallow sea, and lime sediments built up over time. These sediments eventually turned to stone, and millions of years of erosion gradually exposed them in a bluff-like formation. If you look closely, you can see fossilized corals, brachiopods' clam-like shell forms, and stromatoporoids — a kind of ancient sea sponge.
Climbing enthusiasts will find plenty to love. The dolomite limestone cliffs offer numerous opportunities to conquer the Backbone, whether climbing or rappelling. The park's most dramatic hiking loop, the 1-mile Backbone Trail, provides views of the Maquoketa River from 100 feet above. The river is also a great place for trout fishing, with shady spots along the stream and paved, accessible spots to sit and cast a line.
Take in the views above the Maquoketa River
Backbone State Park has 21 miles of trails winding through sun-dappled woodland and along rocky outcrops. Some routes are designated for hiking only, while others are open for mountain biking, horseback riding, and cross-country skiing in winter. In the northern portion of the park, trails weave through predominantly maple and oak forest. The southern segment includes the Maquoketa River and narrow Backbone Lake, where mountain bikers are also welcome to use the Barred Owl, Bluebird, East Lake, and West Lake trails. The East Lake Trail, for example, is just a little more than 2 miles one way, following the waterline and connecting with the West Lake Trail on the opposite side.
Camping in Backbone State Park makes the most of everything this 2,001-acre oasis has to offer. Two campgrounds and more than a dozen cabins provide options for every style. South Lake Campground is the largest and sits — you guessed it — at the south end of Backbone Lake. This area offers 48 electric hookup sites, 39 standard non-electric sites, and 10 tent-only sites, along with two ADA-accessible shower buildings. On the park's west side, book a spot at Six Pines Campground, which is smaller and entirely primitive, with 25 sites. Reservations can be made up to 12 months in advance, with the campground season running from April 1 to November 30.
Backbone State Park also offers a total of 16 reservable cabins, five of which are ADA-accessible and can accommodate between four and 11 people. These are bookable year-round, and pets are also welcome in the majority of the cabins. Fido can definitely come along for the ride.
Soak up the area's local history
Backbone State Park, like most Iowa parks (except for Lake Manawa and Waubonsie State Parks), doesn't charge an entrance fee. Camping starts at $15 for a tent-only site and $23 for one with electricity. Basic family cabins start at $100 per night or $600 per week, and deluxe cabins are $200 per night or $1,200 per week. Pack the inner tubes and s'mores supplies, and you'll be ready to rumble.
The park's river also makes it a fantastic place for canoeing and kayaking. Rentals for both, as well as paddle boats, are available from the park's concessionaire, housed in a historic lakeside boathouse built by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC). The building also contains a small museum that illuminates the history of the CCC's role in reforesting the area and building the unique stone structure that serves as a centerpiece of the park today. During the summer, the museum is open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Friday through Sunday. Adjacent to the lodge is a swimming beach, a couple of picnic areas, and the Beach Lodge, a popular venue for celebrations and family gatherings.
Backbone State Park is just about an hour's drive west of Dubuque and a similar distance east of Cedar Falls. It's also only about 45 minutes from Guttenberg, a picturesque city along the Mississippi River with scenic views. The closest town is Dundee, where you can escape for some great brews and the go-to Friday fish fry at Dundee Bar & Grill.