Iowa's Oldest State Park Is A Picturesque Recreation Destination With Prime Camping And Outdoor Fun

Across Iowa, a total of 83 parks and recreation areas — including 21 that are managed through lease agreements with counties and municipalities — invite visitors to experience tens of thousands of acres of natural landscapes. Among them are Pikes Peak State Park, one of Iowa's most romantic destinations, Cedar Rock State Park, with its historic Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home, and Maquoketa Caves State Park, known for its camping spots and fairytale forests. Another can't miss destination — and the state's oldest— is Backbone State Park. Dedicated in 1920, it remains a favorite for camping, hiking, fishing, rock climbing, and more.

Backbone State Park's namesake rock formation, also known as the Devil's Backbone, is the highest point in northeast Iowa. This narrow ridge of rock dates back about 430 million years, when modern-day Iowa was submerged under a shallow sea, and lime sediments built up over time. These sediments eventually turned to stone, and millions of years of erosion gradually exposed them in a bluff-like formation. If you look closely, you can see fossilized corals, brachiopods' clam-like shell forms, and stromatoporoids — a kind of ancient sea sponge.

Climbing enthusiasts will find plenty to love. The dolomite limestone cliffs offer numerous opportunities to conquer the Backbone, whether climbing or rappelling. The park's most dramatic hiking loop, the 1-mile Backbone Trail, provides views of the Maquoketa River from 100 feet above. The river is also a great place for trout fishing, with shady spots along the stream and paved, accessible spots to sit and cast a line.