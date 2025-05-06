One Of The Most Popular Camping Spots In The Midwest Glows With Fun Caves And Fairytale Forests
Nestled in eastern Iowa, Maquoketa Caves State Park is a hidden gem that bucks the stereotype of Iowa as a flat, flyover state. With more caves than any other state park in the region, and six miles of lush hiking trails that interconnect them, the park is a must-visit for those looking to explore underground wonders, enchanting forest walks, and remarkable rock formations — all in the vicinity of varying forms of camping infrastructure, from rugged hike-in spots to drive-in campsites with electric plug-ins.
Maquoketa Caves State Park has a history that dates back thousands of years. Artifacts such as pottery, tools, and projectile points found in the caves suggest that Native Americans were among the earliest visitors to the area, as the caves provided shelter and a place for gatherings. Euro-American explorers happened upon the caves in the mid-1830s, drawn by the unique limestone formations and underground passages. Over time, the caves became a popular destination for locals and travelers alike. By the 1920s, private entities began looking into the protection of the surrounding lands, and in 1933, Maquoketa Caves was officially designated as a state park, ensuring its preservation for future generations.
Geologically, the caves formed over millions of years due to the dissolving action of groundwater on limestone rock. The region escaped glaciation during the last Ice Age, allowing natural erosion to shape the caves and the surrounding landscape — an area now known as the Driftless Area, which also includes other underrated Iowan gems like the charming Norwegian town of Decorah.
Getting to and exploring Maquoketa Caves State Park
Maquoketa Caves State Park is about a half-hour drive from Iowa's oldest (and perhaps most underrated) city, Dubuque, and just under three hours from Des Moines, making it an easy day trip for those in the Midwest. The park is open daily during the warmer months, but it closes from mid-October due to bat hibernation. The best time to visit is spring through early fall, when the weather is mild and the caves are accessible. If you're visiting on a weekend, arrive early in the morning to avoid crowds, as weekends can see upwards of 1,500 visitors in a day.
While some of the caves are truly crawlspaces, requiring visitors to get down on hands and knees, the spacious Dancehall Cave — which was once used for dances in the 1800s — is a local favorite, as it is one of the more accessible caves given its enormous environs and its wooden walkways. Another popular haunt is the Ice Cave, with its compelling stalactites and stalagmites and striking ice formations that make for a chilly visit even in the middle of the hot and humid Iowa summers.
The mysterious Rainy Day Cave is known for being a challenging hideaway and maze for Indiana Jones enthusiasts, though perhaps not for those inclined to claustrophobia (the author included). And the Dugout Cave is believed to have been a sheltering place for Native Americans. Those who are avid about spelunking need not miss the Shinbone Cave, and there are many others omitted from this list, as the Maquoketa caves truly are a destination that is friendly for families, experienced cavers alike, and everyone in between.
What else to do near Maquoketa Caves State Park
Other noteworthy attractions around Maquoketa include the Hurstville Interpretive Center, a nature and history center with exhibits on local wildlife and conservation efforts; Bellevue State Park, known for its attractive manmade gardens as well as a fairy and gnome village; Iowa Grape Vines Winery, where you can sample handcrafted wine from a local winery; and the Old City Hall Gallery, the former city hall converted into an art gallery and studio that houses many pieces by the nationally recognized local artist Rose Frantzen. The nearby Maquoketa River is also a perfect place for a thrilling tubing adventure.
Last but not least is an alternate camping site and music venue combined into one: Codfish Hollow Barnstormers. It's a barn-turned-concert space that hosts local and national indie bands, creating an intimate and unforgettable experience for music lovers. The venue offers food vendors, beverages, an art gallery, and camping options (in a cow pasture, and in the past, transportation to and from the venue was carried out by locally piloted hayrack ride), making it more than just a place to hear great music — it's a full-on, authentically Iowan experience. Before every set, the owner appears on stage to scream the words, "Codfish! Hollow!" before introducing the next artist's name at a similar volume. Since its first show in 2009, Codfish Hollow has welcomed over 400 musicians and 150 shows, including performances by John C. Reilly, Counting Crows, and Norah Jones.