One Of The Most Popular Camping Spots In The Midwest Glows With Fun Caves And Fairytale Forests

Nestled in eastern Iowa, Maquoketa Caves State Park is a hidden gem that bucks the stereotype of Iowa as a flat, flyover state. With more caves than any other state park in the region, and six miles of lush hiking trails that interconnect them, the park is a must-visit for those looking to explore underground wonders, enchanting forest walks, and remarkable rock formations — all in the vicinity of varying forms of camping infrastructure, from rugged hike-in spots to drive-in campsites with electric plug-ins.

Maquoketa Caves State Park has a history that dates back thousands of years. Artifacts such as pottery, tools, and projectile points found in the caves suggest that Native Americans were among the earliest visitors to the area, as the caves provided shelter and a place for gatherings. Euro-American explorers happened upon the caves in the mid-1830s, drawn by the unique limestone formations and underground passages. Over time, the caves became a popular destination for locals and travelers alike. By the 1920s, private entities began looking into the protection of the surrounding lands, and in 1933, Maquoketa Caves was officially designated as a state park, ensuring its preservation for future generations.

Geologically, the caves formed over millions of years due to the dissolving action of groundwater on limestone rock. The region escaped glaciation during the last Ice Age, allowing natural erosion to shape the caves and the surrounding landscape — an area now known as the Driftless Area, which also includes other underrated Iowan gems like the charming Norwegian town of Decorah.