A Picturesque Iowa City Along The Mississippi River Is Home To A Family-Run Winery With Scenic Views
Running 2,340 miles long, the Mississippi River starts in Minnesota and ends in the Gulf of Mexico (also known as the Gulf of America), with a nearly never-ending amount of cities built around it to enjoy its beauty. With such a long list, it can be hard to figure out how to narrow it down and choose the right place to visit to get the most out of your trip. One particularly luxe option is to book a cruise to take you up and down the iconic river, but if you're looking for a simpler option that comes with views and vino, Guttenberg (Iowa) might be the answer.
About 90 miles northeast of Cedar Rapids, Guttenberg sits alongside the Mississippi River on Iowa's border with Wisconsin, bringing beautiful scenery into view no matter where you step foot. The location is perfect for a year-round escape — relax by the river under red and yellow-leaved trees in the fall, enjoy a cooling breeze while taking in the landscape during the spring, let the beauty of the natural backdrop cure you of any winter blues, or soak up the warmer sun by the water in the summer. Even better, you can do it all with a glass of wine in your hand from a local family-run winery.
Where to wine and dine in Guttenberg, Iowa
Owned by Pat and Cindy Wachendorf, PromiseLand Winery is in the southern region of Guttenberg, off of the nearby Turkey River (a tributary of the Mississippi River). Located 10 minutes from the main downtown area, visitors can drink in a fully relaxing environment with nothing but wine, scenic views, and fellow guests. Find the perfect wine with a visit to the winery's tasting room, where you can try out the various reds and whites produced on-site. If you want a dry red, La-T-Da is made from Iowa Marechal Foch grapes and features cherry and blackberry flavors. For a sweet red, Raspberry Revival offers the smell and taste of its namesake fruit. For white wine fans, taste notes of citrus and green apple in Seven Bridges, PromiseLand's driest option. Alternatively, you can pick up First Crush for a sweeter white with hints of grapefruit and pineapple.
Pick your favorite wine, grab one of PromiseLand's featured pizzas for a bite to go with the vino, and find a seat at one of the winery's many indoor or outdoor seating areas for a relaxing stay. If the weather is cooler, a seat by the fire indoors is a fabulous option. If the sun is shining and the temperature is up, sit in the landscaped courtyard or walk through the estate to take a peek at the vineyard to see the beginning of the magical process. Whichever option you choose, the ambiance will always be on point, whether you are a full-blown oenophile or new to the wine world.
Take advantage of Guttenberg's natural beauty with riverfronts and overlooks
After a picturesque inland outing at PromiseLand Winery, switch things up and visit the main shopping and dining strip along the riverfront. Grab a beer and a bite at The Dam Bar & Grill as you sit out back on the patio overlooking the river. If you want a brew right from the source, head a few blocks over to Guttenberg Brewing Company. Owner and head brewer Kathryn Klaes opened the establishment in 2022 at just 24 years old to create a "good gathering place for the community," she told bizTimes.biz. Elsewhere in the downtown area, you can find an arcade, a diner, more bars and restaurants, coffee shops, and the Guttenberg Fish Hatchery, which doubles as a small aquarium, allowing visitors to take a peek at the unique species found in the Mississippi River.
For outdoor enthusiasts, Iowa has no shortage of under-the-radar hiking destinations, many of which are accessible from Guttenberg. Head to Pikes Peak State Park to take advantage of the stunning countryside and scenic proximity to the Mississippi River. Hikers can enjoy 11 miles of trails, including one only a half-mile long that brings you to see Bridal Veil Falls, a small waterfall in the park. There are also multiple overlook locations, giving visitors a clear view of the river and its alluring surrounding landscape.