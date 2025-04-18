A Picturesque Iowa City Along The Mississippi River Is Home To A Family-Run Winery With Scenic Views

Running 2,340 miles long, the Mississippi River starts in Minnesota and ends in the Gulf of Mexico (also known as the Gulf of America), with a nearly never-ending amount of cities built around it to enjoy its beauty. With such a long list, it can be hard to figure out how to narrow it down and choose the right place to visit to get the most out of your trip. One particularly luxe option is to book a cruise to take you up and down the iconic river, but if you're looking for a simpler option that comes with views and vino, Guttenberg (Iowa) might be the answer.

About 90 miles northeast of Cedar Rapids, Guttenberg sits alongside the Mississippi River on Iowa's border with Wisconsin, bringing beautiful scenery into view no matter where you step foot. The location is perfect for a year-round escape — relax by the river under red and yellow-leaved trees in the fall, enjoy a cooling breeze while taking in the landscape during the spring, let the beauty of the natural backdrop cure you of any winter blues, or soak up the warmer sun by the water in the summer. Even better, you can do it all with a glass of wine in your hand from a local family-run winery.