This Lake Superior Island Is A Hiker's Dream With Sandy Beaches, Forests, And Dazzling Front-Seat Water Views
Northern Wisconsin's picturesque Apostle Islands National Lakeshore on Lake Superior is a largely unspoiled and pristine outdoor recreation area perfect for hiking, camping, jumping into the water, and diving into the deep history of the Ojibwe people. As the second-largest of the 21 picturesque islands in the archipelago, Stockton Island is truly a hiker's dream. Each step you take through the forests will provide breathtaking views of the pure natural environment, showcasing the island's rich history and biodiversity.
The Apostle Islands, and in particular Stockton Island, have played an important role for both Native Americans and settlers. This corner of Lake Superior is the traditional homeland of the Ojibwe or Chippewa people, who have lived in the region for centuries in small bands. Settlers moved to the area during the 19th century, setting up camps and quarries to extract resources, namely timber and copper. Those days are long gone, as the white sand island is now a place where you can take a peaceful hike through the woods and dip your toes into a sandy beach at the end.
While the island in English is named after William Stockton, an early settler, Native Americans call the island Wiisaakodewan-minis, due to the island's unique tombolo. This 6,000-year-old landform connects two formerly separate islands, Stockton and Presque Isle. The largely sheltered Presque Isle Bay is the main port of entry to Stockton Island, and Apostle Islands Cruises runs ferries from the small city of Bayfield that normally depart at 8:30 am on Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays during the summer. While in town, you can also check out the island's visitors center, though it's only staffed during summers.
Exploring Stockton Island's magical forests
Stockton Island has over 10,000 acres of mixed forests and 14 miles of trails to explore, with opportunities for all hiking abilities. Once on the island, don't miss hiking to Julian Bay, where you'll experience incredible scenery every step of the way (although you may get muddy). On the trails, you'll pass Pink Lady's Slippers and wildflowers. While the distance from Presque Isle to Julian Bay is under half a mile, you have the option to take longer routes across or around the tombolo, including the 2.8-mile Tombolo Trail or the 1.4-mile Anderson Point Trail, where you may spot deer, eagles, and a wide range of bird life. No matter what route you take, all trails lead to the pristine beach and a concert composed by nature. The sands at Julian Bay are known to "sing" as you step on them, like the dunes in this adventurous Nevada paradise.
If you are keen to explore the island's interior, take the longer 3.6-mile Quarry Bay Trail, passing through the island's primary campground to the smaller campsite at Quarry Bay, where you'll find picnic tables and vault toilets. Continue another 1.5 miles down the trail and you'll find the abandoned Ashland Brownstone Quarry, along with a scenic overlook where you can soak in the moment. The island once contained a former logging camp, which you can pass on the unmaintained 6.3-mile Trout Point Trail. Note that these trails can be challenging and lead through more remote parts of the island, including territory inhabited by black bears (although the population has been declining since the early 2000s). If you do run across the animal, you need to know what to do when you encounter a bear while hiking or camping.
Your scenic and quiet hideaway on Lake Superior
If you're thinking about camping on Stockton Island, be sure to properly prepare for the environment and plan your trip well in advance. Make a reservation on Recreation.gov up to 30 days before your arrival date; you'll have the choice of 21 primitive camping and two group sites near the water with basic amenities, including a fire ring, food lockers, and a tent area. Campsites one through 19 are located along the Presque Isle Bay at the heart of the island's trail network. Other campsites along Quarry Bay and Trout Point are more accessible by water. Expect to pack in and pack out everything, including your garbage. Fishing is possible, though you'll need a license and a Great Lakes Stamp, and the trout and salmon are normally deeper in warmer months. While camping, store all food and food waste in the dedicated food lockers to keep bears away, and do not feed them; otherwise, they may become habituated and more dangerous.
Visitors should note that the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore is managed by the National Park Service. At the time of writing, the NPS has no systemwide alerts or closures; however, staff hours and locations may change throughout the summer. Plan to be self-sufficient to enjoy your time and be safe in Lake Superior's gem. If you're visiting from outside the upper Midwest, you may be surprised that Stockton Island is closer to Minneapolis in neighboring Minnesota than Milwaukee or Madison. The nearest airport is about two hours away in Duluth, Minnesota, a stunning outdoorsy city with gorgeous views of Lake Superior.