This Lake Superior Island Is A Hiker's Dream With Sandy Beaches, Forests, And Dazzling Front-Seat Water Views

Northern Wisconsin's picturesque Apostle Islands National Lakeshore on Lake Superior is a largely unspoiled and pristine outdoor recreation area perfect for hiking, camping, jumping into the water, and diving into the deep history of the Ojibwe people. As the second-largest of the 21 picturesque islands in the archipelago, Stockton Island is truly a hiker's dream. Each step you take through the forests will provide breathtaking views of the pure natural environment, showcasing the island's rich history and biodiversity.

The Apostle Islands, and in particular Stockton Island, have played an important role for both Native Americans and settlers. This corner of Lake Superior is the traditional homeland of the Ojibwe or Chippewa people, who have lived in the region for centuries in small bands. Settlers moved to the area during the 19th century, setting up camps and quarries to extract resources, namely timber and copper. Those days are long gone, as the white sand island is now a place where you can take a peaceful hike through the woods and dip your toes into a sandy beach at the end.

While the island in English is named after William Stockton, an early settler, Native Americans call the island Wiisaakodewan-minis, due to the island's unique tombolo. This 6,000-year-old landform connects two formerly separate islands, Stockton and Presque Isle. The largely sheltered Presque Isle Bay is the main port of entry to Stockton Island, and Apostle Islands Cruises runs ferries from the small city of Bayfield that normally depart at 8:30 am on Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays during the summer. While in town, you can also check out the island's visitors center, though it's only staffed during summers.