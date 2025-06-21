A Midwestern 'Climate Refuge' Is A Stunning Outdoor Town With Lake Views And Tasty Dining
As our planet continues to warm and natural disasters and extreme weather patterns rock the United States, some Americans are choosing to relocate to so-called "climate refuges" to escape the worst of it. Take Duluth, a stunning Minnesota town perched on the shores of Lake Superior, a glimmering body of water so vast nobody would blame you if you mistook it for the sea. In addition to being an underrated Midwestern destination for glimpsing fall foliage, Duluth has garnered national attention in recent years for its potential as a climate refuge. Dubbed "Climate-Proof Duluth" by Tulane University professor and climate adaptation expert Jesse Keenan, my hometown has been praised for its climate security, even earning the recognition of the New York Times.
What makes this Minnesotan port city such a suitable climate escape, anyway? In an Islands exclusive interview with Mayor Roger Reinert, the city's leader pointed to its inland, northern location. "We have known in Duluth for a long time that there are benefits to the northern, colder climate; there are benefits to being mid-continent." These benefits represent protection from catastrophic weather and geologic events. The city is far from the rising sea levels and hurricanes that plague coastal America, and it's generally untouched by the effects of tornadoes or earthquakes. Duluth's northerly location also means wonderfully mild summers, perfect for time spent outdoors (if you can brave the sub-zero winter temperatures and blizzards first).
Outdoor adventure and lakeside beauty in Duluth
When it comes to climate havens, Duluth's proximity to the queen of the Great Lakes is a prominent factor. Lake Superior provides 10% of the world's freshwater, a major utility as water scarcity threatens states like California and New Mexico. Not just a key natural resource, the lake is the focal point of the city, treasured by locals and visitors. When asked what makes Duluth a great place to live, the mayor responded easily with a smile, "Whether you're a visitor or a generational Duluthian ... coming over Thompson Hill and seeing Lake Superior laid out before you ... that never gets old."
In addition to a relatively stable northern climate and access to a wealth of freshwater, Duluth is an attractive choice for climate migrants for its strong outdoor culture and what Mayor Reinert describes as a "blessing of all the outdoor amenities." The city boasts 10,000 acres of public land, along with over 200 miles of hiking and mountain biking trails, including a section of the epic 300-mile Superior Hiking Trail. And the city is a stone's throw from other outdoor havens, like Jay Cooke State Park, home to a beautiful swinging bridge and miles of trails for trekking and Nordic skiing. An hour up MN-61 along the state's scenic North Shore, characterized by stunning cliffs blanketed in trees overlooking the lake, you'll find other gems like Tettegouche State Park and Split Rock Lighthouse.
You're also not far from more remote wilderness in Duluth, like the Boundary Waters Canoe Area, a Minnesota jewel full of wildlife and over 1,000 lakes, or Isle Royale National Park, an island paradise for rugged outdoor adventure. The mayor stated candidly, "If you're somebody who wants a life that embraces the outdoors, there is no better place to call home."
Ensuring a sustainable future in Duluth
Duluth benefits from an active community and a local government invested in its residents and a sustainable future for the city. Despite its "climate-proof" moniker, there is, of course, no place immune to the effects of climate change. Over the past few decades, the city has seen fewer days with temperatures below zero and more severe weather events like thunderstorms, including a devastating flood in 2012. Mayor Reinert commented that the administration is focused on "sustainability and resiliency." This means maintaining public infrastructure, as well as a multifaceted Climate Action Work Plan to help the city reach its goal of climate neutrality by 2050.
Reinert emphasized Duluth has some work to do before climate migrants come flocking, most importantly, housing. The mayor noted that those relocating to the area often bring more income, which, while a good thing for the community, puts pressure on locals, outpricing those who have lived in the area for generations. Although the city hopes to expand from 88,000 to over 90,000 residents by 2030, the mayor stated that "... creating enough housing stock that we can welcome new residents as well as create options at various price points for long-time Duluthians is one of our very top priorities as a community."
Exploring and eating in Duluth
Whether or not you plan to move to Duluth anytime soon, the area has no shortage of top-tier dining experiences and attractions for a day spent outdoors. The city's heart is Canal Park, a vibrant waterfront district home to the Lakewalk, an 8-mile paved multi-use path hugging the shores of Lake Superior. While in Canal Park, there's no missing the city's most iconic landmark, the Aerial Lift Bridge, an intricate web of steel spanning the canal with a moving platform to allow sailboats and 1,000-foot lakers alike to pass underneath. Just across the bridge is Park Point, boasting long stretches of golden sand perfect for lounging and splashing in the lake during the summer. If you're feeling peckish, head to Va Bene for lakeview dining. This quaint eatery will transport you straight to Italy, with classics like carbonara, savory focaccia bread, and decadent tiramisu.
The Lincoln Park Craft District in West Duluth has recently seen a revival as the area's up-and-coming trendy district, home to boutique shops, breweries, and local restaurants. For a taste of barbecue meets Midwest, head to OMC Smokehouse. With firepits and outdoor seating plus an eclectic interior decorated with local art, the vibes scream Northwoods while your tastebuds will swear you're down South. Across the street is Love Creamery, the perfect spot to satisfy your sweet tooth. With locations in Canal Park and Lincoln Park, this cheery shop dishes up a plethora of unique flavors made in-house that cater to everyone (including gluten-free and vegan patrons), from salted caramel to goat cheese honeycomb. If you fancy a drink, you're spoiled for choice in Lincoln Park with craft beverages from Bent Paddle Brewing Co., Duluth Cider, Ursa Minor Brewing, and more.