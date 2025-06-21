A Midwestern 'Climate Refuge' Is A Stunning Outdoor Town With Lake Views And Tasty Dining

When it comes to climate havens, Duluth's proximity to the queen of the Great Lakes is a prominent factor. Lake Superior provides 10% of the world's freshwater, a major utility as water scarcity threatens states like California and New Mexico. Not just a key natural resource, the lake is the focal point of the city, treasured by locals and visitors. When asked what makes Duluth a great place to live, the mayor responded easily with a smile, "Whether you're a visitor or a generational Duluthian ... coming over Thompson Hill and seeing Lake Superior laid out before you ... that never gets old."

In addition to a relatively stable northern climate and access to a wealth of freshwater, Duluth is an attractive choice for climate migrants for its strong outdoor culture and what Mayor Reinert describes as a "blessing of all the outdoor amenities." The city boasts 10,000 acres of public land, along with over 200 miles of hiking and mountain biking trails, including a section of the epic 300-mile Superior Hiking Trail. And the city is a stone's throw from other outdoor havens, like Jay Cooke State Park, home to a beautiful swinging bridge and miles of trails for trekking and Nordic skiing. An hour up MN-61 along the state's scenic North Shore, characterized by stunning cliffs blanketed in trees overlooking the lake, you'll find other gems like Tettegouche State Park and Split Rock Lighthouse.

You're also not far from more remote wilderness in Duluth, like the Boundary Waters Canoe Area, a Minnesota jewel full of wildlife and over 1,000 lakes, or Isle Royale National Park, an island paradise for rugged outdoor adventure. The mayor stated candidly, "If you're somebody who wants a life that embraces the outdoors, there is no better place to call home."