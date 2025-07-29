A Charming Riverside Gem In West Virginia Offers Scenic Views, Historic Streets, And A Famous Covered Bridge

As the John Denver song goes, West Virginia is "almost heaven" — and, from storybook-cute Beartown State Park to Summersville Lake, known as the "Bahamas of the East," there's certainly no shortage of gems in the Mountain State to prove it. Need even more evidence? Visit the delightful but often-overlooked small town of Philippi, and you'll be sold.

Well-situated on the banks of the Tygart Valley River, tranquil Philippi has both charming scenery and a rich history worth digging into. This riverfront town offers remarkable access to gorgeous nature, with nearby state parks and national forests calling locals and visitors alike. With a population of just under 3,000, Philippi is the seat of Barbour County. Conveniently located along Route 119 and Route 250, it's accessible from multiple major cities: about a two-hour drive straight south from Pittsburgh, and around four hours from both Columbus, Ohio, and Washington, DC. If you're taking public transit, know that you can also travel to Philippi by bus from West Virginia's state capital, Charleston. There's also a small regional airport in the town.