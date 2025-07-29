A Charming Riverside Gem In West Virginia Offers Scenic Views, Historic Streets, And A Famous Covered Bridge
As the John Denver song goes, West Virginia is "almost heaven" — and, from storybook-cute Beartown State Park to Summersville Lake, known as the "Bahamas of the East," there's certainly no shortage of gems in the Mountain State to prove it. Need even more evidence? Visit the delightful but often-overlooked small town of Philippi, and you'll be sold.
Well-situated on the banks of the Tygart Valley River, tranquil Philippi has both charming scenery and a rich history worth digging into. This riverfront town offers remarkable access to gorgeous nature, with nearby state parks and national forests calling locals and visitors alike. With a population of just under 3,000, Philippi is the seat of Barbour County. Conveniently located along Route 119 and Route 250, it's accessible from multiple major cities: about a two-hour drive straight south from Pittsburgh, and around four hours from both Columbus, Ohio, and Washington, DC. If you're taking public transit, know that you can also travel to Philippi by bus from West Virginia's state capital, Charleston. There's also a small regional airport in the town.
Take in the lush nature and epic scenery in Philippi
Avid hikers will love Audra State Park, just a 20-minute drive away from Philippi, which has some lovely hiking trails, as well as a much-loved swimming hole along the Middle Fork River. Spanning 335 acres, Audra State Park has two trails to explore, with a popular option being the Alum Cave Trail, a 2.7-mile loop that culminates in a stunning elevated view of the river below. If you're heading to Audra State Park, note that the swimming hole is only open seasonally from April to October, so plan your visit accordingly.
Not to mention, there's the Tygart Valley River itself, which you can admire from the shoreline in Philippi — or grab an inner tube, canoe, or kayak and float down during the annual Tygart Valley River Rally. Held in July, this fun community event is not only a great way to immerse yourself in the environment but also to play a role in protecting the river for future generations to enjoy, as proceeds go to Save the Tygart Watershed Association, a group that aims to preserve the river's health.
Philippi's history and famous bridge
Philippi is notable as a town where history comes alive. For one thing, it's the home of the Philippi Covered Bridge. Built in 1852, it is the longest (and oldest) bridge of its kind in the area. It's also the U.S. Interstate Highway System's sole instance of a dual-barreled covered bridge.
Like Tennessee's unique Fort Pillow State Historic Park, Philippi's historical significance connects it to the Civil War. It was the location of the first land battle in that conflict, and to understand this complicated chapter of American history, you won't want to miss the Barbour County Historical Museum. The museum houses an extensive collection of Civil War artifacts – including a drum that was played during the Confederate Army's surrender at the Battle of Appomattox Court House in 1865, plus other unusual displays, like 19th-century mummies and relics of past ways of Appalachian life. Just be sure to call ahead to double-check the museum's opening hours before you visit, as visitors have reported that the hours do vary.