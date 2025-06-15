One Of West Virginia's Most Underrated Spots Is A Storybook, Free-To-Visit State Park With A Cute Boardwalk

Beartown State Park is an underrated nature-filled paradise spanning 110 acres in northern Greenbrier County. Defined by unusual rock formations and a cute boardwalk, the park not only remains completely free to enter but is also brimming with iconic features, including vast crevices, looming cliffs, and enormous boulders, which add to the destination's magic. The boardwalk may cover just half a mile, but visitors should allow plenty of time to soak up the surrounding scenery. Set aside even more time for plenty of photo stops.

The park's iconic landscapes leave a lasting impression on those who take the time to see this hidden gem, with one TripAdvisor reviewer stating Beartown was "one of the coolest unassuming state parks we have been to." This is a fantastic place to embark on a walk through the wilderness, but keep your eyes peeled for informational markers throughout the park, as they add an educational experience to the mix.

One of the best times to visit this West Virginia landmark is during the fall season when vibrant foliage takes over. Exploring Beartown State Park during this time will enhance your experience and add to the already fairytale-like atmosphere. The park is open seasonally between April and October, and there is no wrong time to visit between these months. However, by visiting on a weekday morning, you may get the place to yourself.