One Of West Virginia's Most Underrated Spots Is A Storybook, Free-To-Visit State Park With A Cute Boardwalk
There's a reason people call West Virginia "almost heaven." Not only is this phrase taken from an iconic John Denver ballad, but it has also become the state's tourism slogan. No saying has ever rung more true, given the state's many heaven-like spots, from West Virginia's most photographed waterfall to the state's highest and most underrated mountain town. There is a slice of heaven tucked away in every corner of this mountainous region, and one of the most enchanting is undoubtedly Beartown State Park.
Located on the eastern summit of Droop Mountain, Beartown is 7 miles from Hillsboro and just a 30-minute drive from I-64. When it comes to this free-to-visit state park, the words fairytale and storybook are ideal descriptors. One of Beartown's standout features is its minimal development, which allows travelers to enjoy nature at its finest. Plus, it's a great jumping-off point to reach the region's other natural wonders, like the largest state park in West Virginia.
Beartown State Park is a hidden gem in West Virginia
Beartown State Park is an underrated nature-filled paradise spanning 110 acres in northern Greenbrier County. Defined by unusual rock formations and a cute boardwalk, the park not only remains completely free to enter but is also brimming with iconic features, including vast crevices, looming cliffs, and enormous boulders, which add to the destination's magic. The boardwalk may cover just half a mile, but visitors should allow plenty of time to soak up the surrounding scenery. Set aside even more time for plenty of photo stops.
The park's iconic landscapes leave a lasting impression on those who take the time to see this hidden gem, with one TripAdvisor reviewer stating Beartown was "one of the coolest unassuming state parks we have been to." This is a fantastic place to embark on a walk through the wilderness, but keep your eyes peeled for informational markers throughout the park, as they add an educational experience to the mix.
One of the best times to visit this West Virginia landmark is during the fall season when vibrant foliage takes over. Exploring Beartown State Park during this time will enhance your experience and add to the already fairytale-like atmosphere. The park is open seasonally between April and October, and there is no wrong time to visit between these months. However, by visiting on a weekday morning, you may get the place to yourself.
Plan your visit to Beartown State Park
A Beartown State Park outing can easily be completed in a few hours. If you have time to spare, check out neighboring attractions such as Droop Mountain Battlefield State Park (where West Virginia's last big Civil War battle occurred) and Seneca State Forest (West Virginia's oldest state forest). As with all state parks and forests in the region, pets are permitted as long as they are on a leash. Quiet hours run from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Beartown also has ample parking, basic restrooms, and on-site picnic tables to make your visit as enjoyable as possible. Consider packing some delicious snacks to enjoy amidst the fairytale landscape.
Beartown State Park is a day-use park, and while it doesn't have any accommodation or camping options, there are plenty located nearby. This can benefit those who plan to stay in the area for a few days to enjoy other state parks and historical monuments. Find various cabins and campgrounds close to Beartown State Park, or venture further afield to towns such as Marlington (a 30-minute drive away) and Lewisburg (under 40 minutes away) for plenty of humble hotels that can suit your needs.