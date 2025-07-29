Why Airbnb's Split Stays Are An Underrated Option For Travelers Booking Longer Stays
Vacation rentals like Airbnb offer more options than travelers had in the past. You're not only limited to hotels, with their tiny bottles of shampoo, slivers of soap, and breakfast buffets. You can stay in homes, apartments, and a variety of other rental types that often have kitchens, backyards, laundry facilities, and that most elusive of vacation perks: privacy. You have a home base, and being able to cook for yourself and wash your clothing may give you the financial and packing options that allow you to extend your stay for a longer period of time. If you're planning on an extended vacation of a week or more, there is an underrated Airbnb feature that you may want to know about called split stays. These are stays that are split between two locations in the same or different destinations, so if a property you want to book isn't available for the entire length of your stay, you can move to another. It's also great if you want to check out more than one type of home.
You can find these listings on the Airbnb website if you're booking a stay of seven days or more, and they're at the end of "all listings" in your search if there are fewer than 300 options. The site generates split stays automatically for a number of different listing types and themes like camping, national parks, surfing, and more. It also takes all your filters into consideration, so you don't have to do a separate search. However, there are some things you should know before you book one.
How a split stay works on Airbnb
Split stays are available in select markets, and you can quickly find them under the "one trip, two stays" heading in your search. You'll select one of the listings and finalize the first part of your booking. Then you'll be moved to the second one for check out, though you can exit before doing that and look for other options. You'll see both locations on the map with a connecting arc between them so you know how close they are. However, this only works for two consecutive stays, and you have to check out of one and into the other on the same day. One or both of the properties can be canceled after you book under the company's and host's cancellation policy.
With a split stay, you technically have two different bookings, in terms of the host and the property. You have to communicate with the hosts separately and ask them all the crucial questions about your Airbnb booking before your stay. Don't make the mistake of researching one and not the other just because they're listed together. You should know the red flags in Airbnb reviews and skip the properties that seem dicey.
Split stays are a great option if you want to stay in more than one neighborhood in an area. You may also find something a bit cheaper for half of your stay, which can make it easier to stay on budget. The options are worth a look and might even give you ideas that change the sites you plan on visiting during your vacation. Finally, if you've looked at everything and you don't find what you're looking for, you can also check out the five best vacation rental platforms that aren't Airbnb.