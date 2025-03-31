The Most Crucial Questions You Need To Ask Your Airbnb Host Before Booking

It is strange to think that only as recently as 2006, Airbnb didn't exist. It wasn't until the following year that a home in San Francisco hosted three guests, and from those humble beginnings, the company grew into a global juggernaut. Today, it is the biggest name in a whole industry packed with different avenues for vacation rentals. The medium hosts listings for more than 5 million hosts, with properties in more than 200 countries and regions worldwide.

Typically, Airbnb guests won't find a front desk for checking in or answering questions, a concierge to organize excursions or a restaurant where guests can get their daily meals. Airbnb listings also don't generally have their own dedicated website but appear in a specific format that adheres to the Airbnb template. They also lack a phone number or email address for the owner or manager of the unit. So, while an Airbnb listing might have plenty of information about the rental — whether a city apartment, a rural house, or a giant villa by a beach — there might be certain facts that are missing.

This is where asking the right questions can add some clarity. We discussed this with expert Andrea Clarkson, a consultant and creator of Mamma Mode, a blog for Airbnb hosts. She shared her wisdom with us on what travelers should be aware of before booking, noting that "understanding the specifics can greatly enhance a guest's experience."